Ruto hails WHO partnership as he receives 14 donated ambulances

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 — President William Ruto has hailed the partnership between Kenya and the World Health Organization(WHO), saying it has gone a long way in the development of the health sector.

“Kenya and WHO have stood together through outbreaks, pandemics and recoveries, and forged a partnership defined not just by projects, but by shared capabilities in early-warning systems, strategic reserves, and digital systems that turn data into life-saving action,” he pointed out.

Consequently, the President explained, fewer lives are lost, recoveries are faster, and confidence across the continent continues to grow.

“Today, we deepen that partnership as WHO hands over 14 emergency ambulances, 223 oxygen cylinders, and essential medical supplies that will be integrated into our national referral system, to expand access to life-saving services, especially in underserved areas,” he said.

He noted that WHO support would strengthen the country’s universal health coverage agenda, ensuring safe pregnancies, healthy mothers, thriving newborns, and responsive systems.

President Ruto made the remarks at State House Nairobi on Wednesday when he handed over to the county governments a consignment of ambulances and medical supplies from the WHO.

President Ruto said the true value of the new equipment will be measured not in numbers, but in mothers saved, babies supported, and communities strengthened.

Regretting that maternal and newborn mortality in Kenya remains unacceptably high, President Ruto said no woman should die while giving life, and no baby should be lost to preventable causes.

“We will intensify the Every Woman, Every Newborn, Everywhere Agenda by equipping frontline teams, securing essential commodities, and enforcing respectful, high-quality care at all levels,” he added.

Reversing maternal and child mortalities

Meanwhile, President Ruto called on the WHO Regional Office for Africa and all partners to work with Kenya to reverse the maternal and child mortalities statistics, and strengthen regional health security.

” Partnership is our greatest advantage and, together, we must scale up what works faster,” said President Ruto.

He also called on the need for the WHO Africa Regional Office to quickly operationalise the Regional Emergencies and Logistics Hub in Kenya.

“The Ministry of Health is treating this as a top priority, working to resolve all regulatory and logistical bottlenecks, and reporting progress directly to my office until the hub is fully functional,” he said.

The President said Kenya had given priority to key pillars of the universal health coverage programme, including recruitment of 107,000 Community Health Promoters, resolved long-standing labour issues affecting healthcare workers, including paying KSh3.5 billion in arrears owed to doctors, and improving terms for other staff.

Other initiatives include rolling out an Integrated Health Management Information System, and registration of 27 million people under SHA.

The efforts to reduce maternal and child mortality rate, and national emergency response have received a major boost following the donation of 14 fully-equipped ambulances and other supplies by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

National referral hospitals

Eight of the 14 ambulances, which are advanced life-support units, were handed over to Kenya’s seven national referral hospitals to help strengthen national emergency ambulance services and the 999-system.

The national referral facilities are Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (Eldoret), Kenyatta University Teaching, Research and Teaching Hospital, and Mathare National Teaching Hospital.

Others are Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital and the National Spinal Injury.

In addition, six counties with the highest cases of maternal and child mortalities received an ambulance each to reduce the deaths. The counties are Elgeyo-Marakwet, Samburu, Marsabit, Tana River and Siaya.

‘Too high’

Handing over the donations at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, President William Ruto said maternal and child mortalities are a serious issue that requires collaboration between the National Government, counties and partners.

“Three hundred maternal and child mortalities for every 100,000 are too high and all efforts must be dedicated to bringing this down to 70.”

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, WHO Regional Director for Africa Mohamed Yakub Janabi, governors, Health Principal Secretaries, among others, were present.

Prof Janabi said other health commodities in the WHO consignment were 205 medical oxygen cylinders and nearly 3,000 emergency and infection-prevention supplies ensuring that frontline health facilities are ready for outbreaks, emergencies and critical care.

“We are also delivering 6.5 million Praziquantel and Mebendazole tablets to support mass treatment of schistosomiasis and soil- transmitted helminths in 15 counties, which will help protect about 3 million people from preventable diseases,” he said.

He added that a comprehensive package of 952 items of reproductive and maternal health equipment, commodities and training models designed to improve post-abortion care, especially in remote areas, were part of the consignment.

Prof Janabi said the investments will enhance facility readiness and service quality, strengthen emergency and response systems, improve infection, prevention and control, and promote safe patient care that treats every woman and every patient with dignity.