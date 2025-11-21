Connect with us

President William Ruto addressing both houses of Parliament during a State of the Nation address on Thursday, November 21, 2024/PCS

EDUCATION

President Ruto promises Sh1 trillion research budget

President William Ruto announces plans to raise Kenya’s national research funding from 0.8pc to the constitutionally required 2pc of GDP—targeting nearly Sh1 trillion by 2035. Speaking at the NDU-K graduation, he emphasized innovation, security preparedness, and human capital investment.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 — The government is set to scale up national research funding by 1.2 per cent—from the current 0.8 per cent of GDP to the constitutionally required 2 per cent—targeting an allocation of nearly Sh1 trillion by 2035.

Speaking on Friday during the 3rd Graduation Ceremony of the National Defence University–Kenya (NDU-K), where he presided as Chancellor, the President said the expanded investment is crucial for driving innovation, enhancing security preparedness, and accelerating economic growth.

Ruto said the increased allocation will enable universities and research institutions to stand “at the forefront of research, innovation and technological development,” adding that the government has already reorganized ministries to include a dedicated State Department for Research, Technology and Innovation.

He noted that the move is part of a broader strategy to respond to a rapidly changing global landscape.

“The pace of change is accelerating, and the boundaries between traditional and emerging security threats are blurry. Our defence and security architecture is in constant flux,” he said, citing rapid technological advancements—especially in artificial intelligence—as “both a boon and a threat.”

Fluid realities

The President said the moment is “fluid” for both Kenya and the world, calling for strategic adaptability, foresight, and disciplined creativity across governance, security, education, and economic development.

Ruto praised NDU-K for its leadership in sensitive, high-impact research.

“I am proud that the National Defence University–Kenya has distinguished itself as a dependable institution undertaking sensitive research with far-reaching implications for our security and development,” he said.

He highlighted several national priorities requiring urgent research, including sustainable security approaches in the North Rift, the rise of femicide, and the growing influence of fake news, misinformation, and leadership gaps.

The President further emphasized that investment in human capital—including engineering, science, technology, and related fields—is essential for national progress.

He reiterated that the government’s long-term plan is to grow Kenya’s research budget to nearly Sh1 trillion within the next decade.

