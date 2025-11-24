Ruto Jets Out to Angola for High-Level AU–EU and Reform Summits

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – President William Ruto has departed the country for Luanda, Angola, where he is scheduled to attend two major continental and international engagements the 7th African Union–European Union Summit and the Second Session of the Ad Hoc Oversight Committee on African Union Institutional Reform.

According to a statement from State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, the President will use the AU–EU Summit to review two decades of Africa-Europe cooperation at a time of shifting geopolitical realities, widening funding gaps and rising security pressures across the continent.

“Kenya will advance priorities on predictable financing for African-led peace operations, stronger counter-terrorism and border security collaboration, as well as joint action on climate,”the statement read.

While in Luanda, President Ruto is also expected to hold a series of bilateral discussions with European leaders.

The State House Spokesperson said the talks will focus on expanding trade and investment ties and accelerating the implementation of the Kenya-EU Economic Partnership Agreement.

The President will showcase opportunities under Kenya’s economic transformation roadmap, including public-private-partnership-ready projects such as large-scale irrigation anchored on mega dams, expansion of clean and industrial energy, and major infrastructure upgrades in roads, airports, ports and rail.

Beyond the AU-EU Summit, the President will co-chair the Second Session of the AU Institutional Reform Ad Hoc Committee of Heads of State, in his role as the African Union’s Champion for Institutional Reforms.

During the meeting, he is expected to brief fellow leaders on progress made in implementing wide-ranging reform mandates aimed at strengthening governance systems, enhancing peace and security mechanisms and advancing the AU’s quest for financial independence.