Ruto tells off ‘haters’ ridiculing his promise to transform Kenya to first world status

SAMBURU, Kenya, Nov 10 — President William Ruto has told off opposition leaders who have claimed that Kenya’s transformation to a prosperous country cannot be achieved.

The President said the government has the plan on what to do and how to raise the funding required, and dismissed the leaders as people without any agenda.

He dismissed them as people who specialise in division, tribal talk, and hatred and no wonder cannot visualise a Kenya that transforms from Third World status to the first world.

President Ruto told the leaders to stop propagating personal interests that are against the national interest of Kenya.

“We are told five men sat in a certain corner and shared government among themselves in the ratio of 50 per cent, 20 per cent, and 10 percent,” he said.

He added: “We want to tell them that the Government of Kenya does not belong to them; it belongs to all Kenyans.”

The President spoke on Monday during his second and last day of a development tour of Samburu County, where he inspected and launched various projects.

The President called on Kenyans to be wary of leaders who champion retrogressive politics that only serves to retard development and perpetuate poverty.

He emphasised the need for the opposition to shift political discourse from the politics of hatred and tribalism to that of national unity and transformation.

Delivering promises

President Ruto urged leaders to rise above political differences and focus on delivering the promises made to Kenyans.

He particularly took issue with tribal and inflammatory rhetoric, saying Kenya’s diversity should be its strength and not a source of division.

The President said Kenya’s transformation will be driven by unity, focus, and the determination of the people.

He also dismissed opposition leaders who criticise his agenda without giving alternative ideas.

“I hear from people who have no plans, no agenda and no manifesto for the country that Kenya cannot move from the Third World to First World,” he said.

The President pointed out that he will the naysayers had poured cold water on his election promises, but now they are being implemented one after the other.

“We are going to shock you; we are going to surprise you because Kenya is going to move from a Third World to First World country in our lifetime,” the President explained.

Education and healthcare

President Ruto said his administration has the plan, vision, and resources to drive that change.

“You are the same people who said we cannot lower the cost of living, improve education and provide better healthcare,” he said

Meanwhile, President Ruto said the government is investing KSh7.4 billion to build affordable housing, modern markets, and student hostels in Samburu County.

“This bold investment will transform the face of the county, open new spaces for enterprise, create meaningful jobs and skills for our young people, expand access to decent housing, and unlock the full potential of the economy of Samburu,” he said.

The President visited various parts of Samburu County, beginning at Archer’s Post where he laid the foundation stone for a 302-unit affordable housing project in Samburu East Constituency.

Later, he launched the tarmacking of the 20km Kisima-Sura Adoru road at Kisima.

“This critical road will enhance connectivity and open up access to services and opportunities, especially for livestock farmers, in Samburu,” he said.

Infrastructure

Further, President Ruto announced that the road would be extended to Wamba Town, and ultimately to Merille in Marsabit County.

At Sirata grounds, where he broke ground for the construction of the 340-bed student hostels at Samburu West Technical and Vocational College, President Ruto said the government is keen on transforming all marginalised areas and uplifting communities by given them opportunities for productive economic activities.

“We are building student hostels in all our tertiary institutions to provide our learners with modern, affordable, and secure accommodation,” he said.

Additionally, he said the government is upgrading and modernising Maralal town with improved roads, a sewerage system, and essential urban infrastructure to support the rising population and expanding businesses.

“To secure its future, we are also connecting the town to the KSh760 million Maralal Water Supply Project that we commissioned today, an investment that will guarantee reliable, sufficient, and affordable water for the residents,” he said.

The transformative project, the President said, would be complete in six months and deliver lasting benefits to more than 70,000 households in Maralal town and the surrounding areas.

President Ruto also inspected the Kenya Medical Training College in Maralal town where medical professionals will be trained to drive the implementation of universal healthcare

He said government is investing in the training of healthcare professionals to ensure the success of universal healthcare.

Finally, the President laid the foundation stone for the 189-unit Maralal Affordable Housing Project phase two and inspected progress at the 110-unit in phase one.

President Ruto was accompanied by Governors Lati Lelelit (Samburu), Patrick Ntutu (Narok) and Joseph Lenku), former governor Moses Lenolkulal, MPs and MCAs, among other leaders.