Ruto hails ex-Minister Joseph Munyao for Lasting Contribution to Kenya’s Farmers

“He worked very closely with farmers to strengthen their livelihoods, which remains a lasting contribution to our country. His public service reflected a quiet resolve and a clear sense of duty that shaped many lives,” the Head of State said.

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – President William Ruto has led the country in mourning former Cabinet minister and Mbooni MP Joseph Munyao.

In a message of condolence to the family, friends and constituents of the late Munyao, President Ruto described him ‘as honour a man who served with steady dedication.’

“We are saddened by the passing of former Cabinet minister Joseph Munyao, who is also a former MP for Mbooni Constituency, Makueni County. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and to the people of Mbooni as we honour a man who served with steady dedication,” he said.

Ruto praised him as a steadfast public servant whose legacy will remain deeply woven into Kenya’s agricultural progress.

Ruto added; “May his loved ones find comfort in knowing his legacy endures in the communities he uplifted and the country he served with honour and dedication.”

