Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto: 15,000 Youth to Get Jobs in Sh170bn Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Highway Project

President Ruto said the project signals a departure from decades of constrained development

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 — President William Ruto says 15,000 young Kenyans will benefit from new employment opportunities through the construction of the Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit and Nairobi–Maai Mahiu–Naivasha highways, describing the venture as a national turning point in infrastructure and economic development.

Speaking during the official project launch, the President said the highways — worth Sh170 billion — will not only improve transport efficiency but will also serve as a workforce empowerment engine by engaging thousands of youth, technicians, engineers, and small enterprises during implementation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This project will create 15,000 jobs. It will build not just roads, but careers, skills and livelihoods — with Kenyan workers taking the lead,” Ruto said.

He added that the government structured the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model to prioritise local contractors, maximise skills transfer, increase SME involvement and boost domestic supply capacity.

President Ruto said the project signals a departure from decades of constrained development, where Kenya’s infrastructure depended heavily on borrowing or slow incremental budget spending.

“For too long we were stuck between borrowing, overtaxing or doing nothing,” he said.
“This project proves we can build smarter — and still deliver transformation.”

Since independence, Kenya has built 22,000 kilometres of tarmacked roads. Ruto compared this to Japan’s one million kilometres constructed over a similar period, framing the new highway initiative as a correction of historical underinvestment.

The 233-kilometre corridor, one of East Africa’s busiest transport routes, links Kenya to Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and the DRC.

Once completed, it is expected to ease cargo movement, reduce travel time and lower road accident rates.

Key features include dual carriageway upgrade, intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), pedestrian bridges and truck lay-bys, modern drainage and road lighting and strengthened Maai Mahiu–Naivasha section for heavy cargo flow.

The highway will also boost logistics around the Naivasha Inland Depot and support Kenya’s position as a regional transit hub.

Traffic has cost us lives, business time and billions. Today we say: no more,” Ruto declared. “This road will cut travel time, save lives and unlock trade across the region.”

The President said the highways reflect a long-term shift in economic strategy — from state-driven infrastructure financing to blended investment with the private sector.

“These efforts will boost competitiveness, lower business costs and connect Kenya more efficiently to global markets.”

Construction activities are expected to begin immediately.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto Declares ‘New Era’ as Kenya Launches Sh170bn Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Highway

President said the project marked the end of decades of infrastructural paralysis caused by Kenya’s limited options.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

16 Arrested After Attack on MP Kaluma During Kasipul By-Election

The assault prompted the National Police Service to launch a rapid, multi-agency operation across the constituency to track down the perpetrators.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court Rules Parliament Cannot Impose Timelines on NLC’s Mandate to Redress Historical Land Injustices

While delivering the judgement, Justice Chacha Mwita found these provisions unconstitutional.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

By-Election Results a Warning to Opposition, President Ruto says

The President used the platform to dissect the opposition’s strategy, accusing its top figures of running what he termed as a manifesto-free campaign.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KCA University Celebrates 3,286 Graduates at 19th Graduation Ceremony

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – KCA University (KCAU) is set to mark its 19th Graduation Ceremony, celebrating the achievements of 3,286 graduates who have...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCP Makes Big Splash, Wins Three Key Ward Seats in By-Elections

Gachagua praised voters for standing firm against intimidation, violence, and bribery, highlighting their commitment to democracy.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kombe Triumphs in Magarini, DCP’s Kenga Comes Second

The by-election, held on Thursday was organized following the vacancy of the seat after the passing of the former MP.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Flags Off Dualling of Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Road, Promising Relief for Congested Corridor

The road project will now feature a four-lane dual carriageway from Rironi to Naivasha, a six-lane dual carriageway between Naivasha and Nakuru.

6 hours ago