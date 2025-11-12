Ruth Odinga blasts Ruto allies in ODM over ‘orphaned’ remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 — Kisumu County MP Ruth Odinga has hit out at ODM legislators allied to President William Ruto, accusing them of betraying the party’s legacy by claiming that the Orange Democratic Movement has been left “orphaned” following the death of its founding leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a live interview on Radio Nam Lolwe on Wednesday, Ruth dismissed the “orphan” narrative advanced by MPs Sam Atandi (Alego-Usonga), Jared Okello (Nyando), and Mark Nyamita (Uriri), who have recently urged ODM members to align with Ruto’s administration.

“I have never seen a Luo who proudly calls himself an orphan and expects sympathy,” she said.

“Even in the days of Gor Mahia and Lwanda Magere, we were known to be fighters. When a leader goes down, another must rise. We don’t recoil into an orphan’s corner.”

The outspoken lawmaker said ODM must reject self-pity and political surrender, insisting that the party remains a national movement capable of speaking truth to power.

“Yes, we are orphaned. But we must move forward. Poverty in your brother’s home cannot make you lose sleep, and our situation will not make President Ruto lose sleep. We must come out with a strong voice,” she said.

Ruth described ODM as a people-driven movement rooted in Kenya’s democratic struggle, not a personality cult dependent on one individual.

“ODM is not a Luo party. It was formed by people who wanted change, not just a new political vehicle. When we lost Raila, it became important to have voices that remind us of that journey,” she stated.

Tolerance for dissent

She also praised ODM’s Interim Party Leader Senator Oburu Oginga for providing steady leadership during the transition, crediting him for maintaining unity and tolerance for dissent.

Ruth further hinted at her own political ambitions ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying she would only vie under the ODM ticket adding all options, including a presidential bid, are open.

“Nothing stops me from contesting for the presidency. I have all it takes. But first, I want to see a vibrant ODM that is a safe space for everyone,” she said.

On Luo community leadership after Raila’s death, Ruth said the late ODM leader had already laid structures for continuity, citing his revival of the Luo Council of Elders and the ‘Piny Luo’ cultural festival.

“Raila knew his time was near, and he worked to organize the community’s leadership. The Luo Nation is not lost,” she said.

Ruth’s remarks place her at the forefront of efforts to defend ODM’s identity and survival amid shifting political alliances and emerging rival movements realigning ahead of 2027.

“ODM is not dead. It is wounded, but alive — and we must keep it standing,” she concluded.