CHINA DAILY

Ramaphosa dismisses US move to exclude S. Africa from G20 Summit in Miami – China Daily

He told the United States that South Africa joined the grouping with the consensus of all members and remains committed to strengthening multilateral cooperation.

Published

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed Washington’s decision to exclude South Africa from the 2026 G20 Summit in Miami, calling the move “regrettable” and rooted in “misinformation and distortions” about the country.

Ramaphosa said in a statement on Thursday that South Africa “will not be insulted”, stressing that Pretoria is a full, active and constructive member of the G20 “in its own name and right”, and not at the invitation of any individual country.

“It is regrettable that despite the efforts and numerous attempts by President Ramaphosa and the administration to reset the diplomatic relationship with the US, President Trump continues to apply punitive measures against South Africa based on misinformation and distortions about our country,” read the statement.

The diplomatic rift widened after US President Donald Trump on Wednesday in a statement accused South Africa of failing to address alleged human rights abuses and claimed that Pretoria had not followed customary processes in handing over the G20 presidency — assertions that Pretoria has firmly rejected.

Ramaphosa said South Africa would continue working with all G20 partners and urged members to uphold the forum’s consensus-based principles, warning that unilateral actions undermine its credibility and inclusiveness.

