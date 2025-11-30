Putin to Visit India in December for 23rd Annual Summit with PM Modi

Nov 30 – Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India from December 4–5, 2025, for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, India’s Ministry of External Affairs has announced.

In a statement, the ministry said the visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will offer an opportunity for the two leaders to review progress in bilateral ties, set out a vision to further strengthen their “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership”, and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, Putin is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Modi, while President Droupadi Murmu will receive the Russian leader and host a state banquet in his honour.

The Kremlin has also confirmed the trip, describing it as significant for discussions covering the full range of Russia–India cooperation in politics, trade and the economy, science and technology, as well as cultural and humanitarian affairs, alongside current international and regional developments.