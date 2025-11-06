Public universities issue resumption notices to learners after UASU ends 7-week strike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 — Public universities have begun issuing resumption notices after lecturers agreed to return to work following a Sh7.8 billion settlement deal that ended a seven-week nationwide strike.

At Kenyatta University, the Registrar (Academic), Prof. Benard Kivunge, announced that all First Semester activities for the 2025/2026 Academic Year will resume on Monday, November 10, urging students to report without fail.

“Following the calling off of the industrial action by members of staff in the University on 6th November 2025, all activities for the First Semester are expected to resume immediately,” Prof. Kivunge stated in a circular dated November 6.

Similarly, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) instructed all students to report back on Friday, November 7, ahead of class resumption on Monday, November 10, 2025.

“Following the calling off of the industrial action by the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya University Staff Union (KUSU), all students are hereby requested to report back to the University on Friday, 7th November 2025. Classes will resume on Monday, 10th November 2025,” read the notice signed by Prof. Robert Kinyua, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs).

JKUAT thanked students for their patience during the disruption, expressing commitment to a “smooth continuation of academic programmes.”

Deal with MoE

The resumption notices came a day Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Inter-Public Universities Councils’ Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) signed a Return-to-Work Formula (RTWF) on Wednesday, restoring normal operations in all public universities and constituent colleges.

The agreement, witnessed by top university leaders at the Ministry of Education, guarantees reinstatement of all staff, protection from victimisation, and full payment of withheld salaries and benefits.

Under the deal, UASU agreed to immediately call off the strike, while IPUCCF undertook to withdraw all disciplinary measures issued during the industrial action.

“Any disciplinary or intended disciplinary actions, including but not limited to show cause letters, warning letters, interdictions, suspensions or dismissals, are hereby withdrawn unconditionally and revoked with immediate effect,” the RTWF states.

It further affirms that no staff will lose jobs or benefits and that all withheld pay for September and October 2025 will be released by Monday, November 10, with pay for the first five days of November also guaranteed.

The Sh7.8 billion package covers arrears under the 2021–2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), including Sh2.73 billion in Phase Two settlements now marked as cleared, pending verification by Joint Local Implementation Committees.

The RTWF also directs that universities collaborate with UASU to recover lost teaching time and maintain academic quality following the seven-week interruption.

Negotiations for the 2025–2029 CBA will begin within 30 days and will include UASU, KUSU, and KUDHEIHA Workers.

The document, signed by Prof. Bosire Monari Mwebi, Prof. Daniel Mugendi, and Prof. Fred Simiyu Barasa for the IPUCCF, and witnessed by Prof. Romanus Odhiambo, Prof. Kamau Ngamau, and Prof. Mary Ndung’u, will be filed in the Employment and Labour Relations Court as part of a consent settlement in Cause No. ELRC CBA E214 of 2025.