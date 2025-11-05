PS Omollo Urges Luo Community to Support Ruto’s Govt

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 5 – Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has urged the Luo community to remain steadfast in supporting President William Ruto’s administration, saying the region stands to gain greatly from the government’s development agenda.

Speaking during a live radio interview, Omollo said the late Raila Odinga had positioned the community well within government and that it would be unwise to abandon that course.

“Raila left our community in government before his passing. That is the best gift he gave us, and it is now our responsibility to safeguard it,” he stated.

The PS praised President Ruto as a unifying leader committed to delivering development across all regions, citing ongoing infrastructure, education, health, and agriculture projects in Nyanza.

He noted that previously stalled road projects have resumed, while fertilizer subsidies and rural electrification have improved livelihoods.

“Roads that were neglected for decades are now being tarmacked. For the first time since independence, we are seeing real progress on the ground,” Omollo said.

He dismissed leaders calling for the community to withdraw support from the government, terming them “enemies of progress.”

Dr. Omollo pledged to use his position to ensure Nyanza benefits fully from national programs and called for cooperation between regional leaders and the national government to spur investment and inclusive development.

“This is our time to move forward together,” he affirmed.