NATIONAL NEWS

PS Mary Muriuki Honoured for Public Health Leadership at SDGs Multi-Stakeholder Awards

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muriuki has been recognised at the National SDGs Multi-Stakeholder Awards for her outstanding contribution to strengthening public health systems in Kenya.

Muriuki received the honour during a gala dinner held in Nairobi, where she was celebrated for her role in advancing universal health coverage goals, expanding preventive healthcare initiatives and promoting community-centred public health interventions.

According to organisers, the award highlights her leadership in driving policy reforms, enhancing disease surveillance capacity and championing equitable access to healthcare services — key pillars aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 3 on good health and well-being.

The PS has been instrumental in public health reforms within the Ministry of Health, including immunisation expansion, primary health strengthening, and collaborative efforts with counties and development partners.

In her address, Muriuki said the recognition reflects the collective work of healthcare professionals nationwide.

“This award is a testament to the dedication of every health worker across the country. We continue to push forward to ensure all Kenyans enjoy quality, accessible and affordable health services,” she said.

Stakeholders at the award ceremony lauded her stewardship during major health programmes and emphasised the need for sustained investment in public health systems to meet SDG targets by 2030.

The National SDGs Multi-Stakeholder Awards celebrate individuals and institutions making significant contributions toward the successful implementation of the sustainable development agenda.

