President Suluhu Calls for Unity After 2025 Election Victory

DODOMA, Nov 1 – Tanzania’s President-elect Samia Suluhu Hassan delivered her first speech after receiving her certificate of victory following the 2025 general election.

Speaking during the ceremony, Samia thanked citizens for electing her.

“The Chama Cha Mapinduzi, through me, has received this certificate of victory from the General Election with great honor and humility.

“This certificate is proof of the people’s trust in me and in the party, entrusting us with the responsibility to fulfill our promise to strengthen, protect, and uphold the dignity and humanity of every Tanzanian,” Samia said.

In her address, President Samia noted that the 2025 election was the first in the country’s history to be conducted entirely with domestic resources, saying that out of 17 presidential candidates, four were women.

She also congratulated all the presidential candidates who took part in the election, praising them for conducting peaceful and civil campaigns.

She reminded Tanzanians that the election process had now concluded.

“My fellow candidates, the 2025 election within the United Republic of Tanzania has come to an end. It is now time to stand together as one nation,” said President Samia.

Samia described the election as a test of the nation’s democratic maturity, calling it a victory for all citizens.

However, the election took place without the participation of major opposition parties.

Luhanga Mpina, the presidential candidate for ACT-Wazalendo, was barred from participating after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) upheld an objection filed by the Attorney General.

Meanwhile, Tundu Lissu, the CHADEMA candidate, was arrested on April 9, 2024, and taken to Dar es Salaam. The following day, April 10, 2024, he was charged before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court. Lissu denounced the move, calling it unlawful.

Lissu faces a treason charge under Section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code, relating to statements he allegedly made about plans to obstruct or prevent the 2025 general election.

His case has drawn international attention and coverage from global media outlets.

President Samia also commended the Independent Electoral Commission for overseeing the election in accordance with Tanzanian law and the Constitution.

“They have managed to conduct the election freely, transparently, and fairly,” she said.