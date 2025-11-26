President Ruto Urges African States to Back AU Institutional Reforms

LUANDA, Angola, Nov 26 – President William Ruto has called on African nations to rally behind the ongoing reforms of the African Union (AU), warning that failure to modernise the institution could weaken the continent’s global influence and slow development progress.

Speaking in Luanda, Angola, where he chaired the AU Institutional Reform Ad Hoc Committee Meeting of Heads of State, President Ruto — who also serves as the AU Champion for Institutional Reform — stressed that the transformation of the Union is both urgent and achievable.

“We must act now. These reforms are possible and necessary, and with unity, we can implement them within the shortest time,” he said.

The meeting, guided by Decision 920 of the Assembly of Heads of State, reviewed eight priority areas intended to strengthen governance, efficiency and impact of the AU.

The reforms aim to make the continental body “fit for purpose” in responding to modern challenges and advancing Africa’s Agenda 2063.

To ensure inclusivity, President Ruto announced plans for a summit of Heads of State where member countries will contribute views to shape the final reform blueprint.

He urged Member States to study the detailed reform report and submit written feedback to the AU Secretariat ahead of the February summit.

“By February, we should have a document that reflects the collective position of all African States,” he noted, cautioning governments against allowing financial constraints to hinder progress.

The report highlights priority actions, including revitalising the peace and security architecture and aligning it with the African Governance Architecture, strengthening AU financing through predictable rules and full adoption of the import levy and operationalising the African Court of Justice by accelerating ratification of key instruments.

Others include streamlining the AU Assembly agenda to improve decision-making, revamping the Pan-African Parliament and granting limited legislative powers through wider ratification of the Malabo Protocol and categorising AU decisions into binding and non-binding for better enforcement.

The report also recommends a unified Peace and Security Architecture, stronger compliance mechanisms and a leaner organisational structure.

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf welcomed the reform push, praising President Ruto for his leadership and commitment to strengthening the Union.

The proposed reforms are expected to be tabled for endorsement at the AU Summit early next year.