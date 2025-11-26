Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Urges African States to Back AU Institutional Reforms

President Ruto stressed that the transformation of the Union is both urgent and achievable.

Published

LUANDA, Angola, Nov 26 – President William Ruto has called on African nations to rally behind the ongoing reforms of the African Union (AU), warning that failure to modernise the institution could weaken the continent’s global influence and slow development progress.

Speaking in Luanda, Angola, where he chaired the AU Institutional Reform Ad Hoc Committee Meeting of Heads of State, President Ruto — who also serves as the AU Champion for Institutional Reform — stressed that the transformation of the Union is both urgent and achievable.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We must act now. These reforms are possible and necessary, and with unity, we can implement them within the shortest time,” he said.

The meeting, guided by Decision 920 of the Assembly of Heads of State, reviewed eight priority areas intended to strengthen governance, efficiency and impact of the AU.

The reforms aim to make the continental body “fit for purpose” in responding to modern challenges and advancing Africa’s Agenda 2063.

To ensure inclusivity, President Ruto announced plans for a summit of Heads of State where member countries will contribute views to shape the final reform blueprint.

He urged Member States to study the detailed reform report and submit written feedback to the AU Secretariat ahead of the February summit.

“By February, we should have a document that reflects the collective position of all African States,” he noted, cautioning governments against allowing financial constraints to hinder progress.

The report highlights priority actions, including revitalising the peace and security architecture and aligning it with the African Governance Architecture, strengthening AU financing through predictable rules and full adoption of the import levy and operationalising the African Court of Justice by accelerating ratification of key instruments.

Others include streamlining the AU Assembly agenda to improve decision-making, revamping the Pan-African Parliament and granting limited legislative powers through wider ratification of the Malabo Protocol and categorising AU decisions into binding and non-binding for better enforcement.

The report also recommends a unified Peace and Security Architecture, stronger compliance mechanisms and a leaner organisational structure.

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf welcomed the reform push, praising President Ruto for his leadership and commitment to strengthening the Union.

The proposed reforms are expected to be tabled for endorsement at the AU Summit early next year.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Recovered Hobley Estate Land turned Into Affordable Housing Site in Mombasa – EACC

NAIROBI,Kenya,Nov 25—The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has announced that the Sh500 million Hobley Estate in the Buxton area of Mombasa Island has been...

10 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC Warns Staff Against Collusion Ahead of November 27 By-Elections

"We have told those Presiding Officers (POs) and Deputy Presiding Officers (DPOs) that any person found trying to steal votes or spoil votes or...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Gov’t silent as Kenyan driver attacked in Dubai

"It’s unthinkable! There is absolutely no reason for a black man to migrate to an Arab country. It’s insanity. A death wish," one X...

17 hours ago

County News

Nyamira Governor Nyaribo impeached for the third time after 23 MCAs back motion

The impeachment motion, filed by Bonyamatuta Ward MCA Julius Kimwomi Matwere, accused the governor of gross misconduct, abuse of office, irregular appointments, and mismanagement...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya Strengthens Fight Against Respiratory Diseases With Launch of Advanced Bronchoscopy Training at KNH

Bronchoscopy is a crucial diagnostic and therapeutic procedure that allows specialists to examine airways, collect tissue samples and intervene early in cases of infection,...

18 hours ago

Headlines

Uniformed and plainclothes officers deployed in 22 areas to secure the November 27 by-elections

"The arrangements we have put in place in all these 22 areas are that security has been placed at a high level. There are...

20 hours ago

Headlines

MPs begin debate on President Ruto’s Sh5 trillion vision for Developed Kenya

The three day debate will give lawmakers an opportunity to scrutinize the President’s assessment of the country’s political, economic, and social progress over the...

22 hours ago

Headlines

TSC announces recruitment of over 9,000

She revealed that they will be recruiting at least 7,065 teachers for primary schools, 12 posts for junior schools, and 2,082 posts for secondary...

23 hours ago