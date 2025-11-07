President Ruto Launches NYOTA Youth Business Support Programme in Mumias

KAKAMEGA, Kenya Nov 7 – President William Ruto has launched the NYOTA Youth Business Support Programme in Mumias, Kakamega County, a nationwide initiative aimed at empowering young Kenyans to start and expand small businesses.

Under the new scheme, beneficiaries will receive Sh25,000 as the first instalment of a total Sh50,000 grant, channelled directly to youth groups and individual entrepreneurs to help them set up income-generating ventures.

Speaking during the launch on Friday, President Ruto said the NYOTA programme represents his administration’s continued investment in youth enterprise and economic inclusion, noting that the government is determined to give young people “a fair chance to create their own jobs and livelihoods.”

“The youth of Kenya are not looking for handouts — they are looking for opportunities,” Ruto said. “Through NYOTA, we are giving them the capital and confidence to start businesses that will transform lives and communities.”

The Head of State added that the initiative will complement existing empowerment programmes such as the Hustler Fund, the Women Enterprise Fund, and the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, all designed to promote grassroots entrepreneurship.

He said the rollout will prioritise youth-led businesses in key sectors including agribusiness, manufacturing, services, and creative industries.

“We are focusing on innovation, productivity, and accountability. Every young person who receives support must see themselves as a builder of our nation’s economic future,” he said.

The President was accompanied by senior government officials, including Cooperatives and MSME Development Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, who said the programme will be implemented in phases, targeting hundreds of thousands of youth across all 47 counties.

Chelugui explained that the Sh50,000 package will be released in two tranches — Sh25,000 upon enrolment and another Sh25,000 after verification of business progress.

He said the ministry will use digital tools to track performance, ensure transparency, and prevent misuse of funds.

Local leaders from Kakamega County lauded the launch, saying it would help revive economic activity in regions hard-hit by youth unemployment and industrial decline.

“This initiative is giving our young people real hope. It’s exactly the kind of empowerment we have been asking for,” said Mumias East MP Peter Salasya.

President Ruto urged beneficiaries to use the funds wisely, noting that “Kenya’s future depends on how responsibly the youth turn opportunity into productivity.”