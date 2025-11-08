President Ruto Hands Over Management of Amboseli National Park to Kajiado County

KAJIADO, Kenya, Nov 8 — The management of Amboseli National Park has officially been transferred to the Kajiado County Government in a landmark ceremony presided over by President William Ruto.

The handover marks a significant step in the devolution of natural resource management, following years of discussions between the national and county governments over revenue-sharing and local participation in conservation.

President Ruto said the transfer reflects his administration’s commitment to empowering counties and ensuring that local communities benefit directly from the natural resources within their regions.

“This transition is not just administrative — it is about ensuring that the people of Kajiado are central to the conservation and prosperity of Amboseli,” the President said.

The park, one of Kenya’s most visited tourist attractions and home to the country’s largest elephant population, will now be managed under a joint framework between the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Kajiado County Government to safeguard wildlife and boost tourism revenues.

Governor Joseph ole Lenku welcomed the move, describing it as “historic justice” for local residents who have long borne the cost of living alongside wildlife without commensurate benefits.

“This handover affirms that conservation and community welfare must go hand in hand,” Lenku said.