President Ruto Commissions Affordable Housing Projects in Wote, Makueni County

WOTE, Nov 12 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the Affordable Housing Programme, announcing an investment of KSh 11 billion towards the construction of new housing units and hostels in Makueni County.

Speaking during an inspection tour and commissioning of the Boma Yangu Wote Pool Affordable Housing Estate and the Wote Civil Servants Housing Project, the President said the initiatives demonstrate that the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) is delivering tangible results across the country.

“These projects are proof that the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda is working for all Kenyans without favoritism. No region will be left behind on matters of development. My government is intentional in supporting projects that uplift living standards, provide decent jobs, and create new business opportunities for Jua Kali sector workers,” said President Ruto.

The Boma Yangu Wote Pool Affordable Housing Estate, being implemented by Parklane Construction Company, comprises 7,755 housing units and is currently 50 percent complete. The project is scheduled for completion by January 23, 2026.



Ongoing construction of the Boma Yangu Wote Pool Affordable Housing Estate in Makueni County, where 7,755 units are being developed under the government’s Affordable Housing Programme. /November 12, 2025.

Once finished, the estate will feature a shopping centre, community hall, kindergarten, clubhouse, 65 commercial stalls, borehole, backup generator, cabro-paved driveways, green spaces, garbage receptacles, and outdoor recreational areas for children, offering residents a modern and self-sustaining living environment.

At the same time, President Ruto reactivated and handed over the Wote Civil Servants Housing Project to its contractor, Hashit Construction and General Supplies Ltd. The KSh 556.9 million project, scheduled for completion by May 10, 2027, will provide 162 housing units for government officers stationed in Wote Town.

The President noted that beyond providing affordable housing, the projects are designed to equip local workers with employable skills in key construction trades such as masonry, plumbing, carpentry, electrical works, painting, welding, metal fabrication, landscaping, and interior design.

The trainees will be assessed and certified by the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) to enhance their future employment and entrepreneurship prospects.

President Ruto’s visit to Makueni marks the start of a four-day development tour of the three Ukambani counties, where he is expected to inspect and commission additional projects aligned with the government’s economic transformation agenda.