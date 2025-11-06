Police Officers Attending Promotion Interviews in Nairobi to Get Allowances — CS Murkomen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – Police officers traveling to Nairobi to attend promotion interviews will now receive government-funded allowances to cater for their transport, accommodation, and meals, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced.

Murkomen said the move is aimed at promoting fairness and easing the financial burden on officers who are often required to travel from different parts of the country for interviews at the National Police Service Headquarters and the Kenya Police College in South C.

“No officer should have to dig into their own pockets to attend an official promotion interview. These are formal duties and must be treated as such,” Murkomen said.

The Interior CS noted that in previous years, some officers had raised concerns about being forced to cover their own expenses while attending interviews, despite it being part of their professional obligations.

He assured that the allowances will be processed in accordance with existing government regulations, which provide for reimbursement of travel and subsistence costs for officers on official duty.

Murkomen added that the new measure forms part of broader reforms being implemented within the National Police Service (NPS) to boost morale, improve welfare, and enhance professionalism across the ranks.

“We are working with the National Police Service Commission to ensure that promotion processes are fair, transparent, and merit based. Our officers deserve to be treated with dignity and rewarded for their service,” he stated.

The CS further indicated that the ministry is reviewing administrative procedures to ensure the allowances are disbursed in a timely manner, preventing unnecessary delays that have previously frustrated officers.

Murkomen reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating a motivated and well-supported police service, noting that welfare and accountability remain central to ongoing reforms in the security sector.