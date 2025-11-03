Aging Mi-17 fleet under spotlight as police helicopter makes hard landing in Marakwet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 — The National Police Service (NPS) is facing renewed scrutiny over the airworthiness of its ageing helicopter fleet after a police chopper conducting a flood rescue mission in Chesongoch, Marakwet East, made a hard landing on Sunday when its lift reportedly failed mid-flight.

The Mi-17 helicopter registered as 5Y SFA, and operated by the NPS Air Wing, was responding to rescue operations in flood-hit areas on Saturday when it appeared to lose lift before bouncing on the ground.

No fatalities were reported, but videos of the incident — which quickly went viral — sparked public concern over the state of the police aviation fleet.

Just three weeks earlier, the same aircraft made an emergency landing in Mulot, Bomet County. The chopper is among Kenya’s oldest operational police aircraft.

The back-to-back incidents have intensified debate about maintenance standards and operational safety within the NPS Air Wing, especially concerning the Mi-17 series helicopters acquired from Russia in 2017.

Delivered by Russian Helicopters, a subsidiary of Rostec, the Mi-17V-5 utility model was part of a government initiative to modernize police air operations for missions including search and rescue, troop transport, and logistics.

At the time, Russian Helicopters described the deal as the start of a “fruitful cooperation,” praising the aircraft’s durability across Africa’s diverse conditions.

However, with some aircraft now nearing a decade in service — and others far older — aviation experts warn that prolonged use without full overhaul poses safety risks.

Police maintenance authorization

In April 2025, the NPS Air Wing was certified by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) as an Approved Aircraft Maintenance Organization (AMO) — allowing it to independently service and inspect aircraft.

During the certification event, Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat hailed the milestone as a “historic achievement,” while Air Wing Commandant Captain James Kabo said the unit aimed to become a regional leader in aviation excellence.

Yet, the Chesongoch and Mulot incidents have cast doubt on those gains, reviving concerns over the condition of the service’s six operational helicopters, three of which are reportedly grounded for mechanical issues.

The NPS has a troubled aviation history, with several deadly crashes including Mi-17 (5Y-UKW) in 2009, AS 350 (5Y-CDT) in 2012, Bell 206 (5Y-COP) in 2016 and AW 139 (5Y-NPW) in 2022.

In June 2021, a Kenya Air Force Mi-171E crash in Kajiado killed 17 soldiers, underscoring broader concerns over ageing Soviet-era aircraft.

A 2023 government review led by Justice (Rtd.) David Maraga urged urgent modernization of the NPS Air Wing, describing it as “a critical national asset whose operational capacity must not be compromised.”

The Air Wing was returned to police control in 2024 after three years under the KDF-led National Air Support Department (NASD) — a transfer initially made to address mismanagement and safety lapses.

Then Interior CS Kithure Kindiki later confirmed plans to expand the unit and procure new surveillance and gunship helicopters under the police modernization programme.

Despite those pledges, the latest emergency landing has amplified calls for a full fleet overhaul and stricter maintenance oversight to avert future tragedies.

NPS has yet to issue a detailed statement on the Chesongoch incident.