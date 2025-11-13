Police promise ‘robust’ by-election security management amid chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 — The National Police Service (NPS) has assured Kenyans of its readiness to maintain security ahead of the November 27 by-elections, pledging comprehensive measures before, during, and after polling.

In a statement on Thursday, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the Service has put in place a “robust, multi-faceted security plan” in coordination with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure a peaceful, free, fair, and credible electoral process.

“The National Police Service wishes to assure the public and all stakeholders of its comprehensive preparedness and unwavering commitment to providing adequate security before, during, and after the upcoming by-elections,” Nyaga stated.

The Inspector General’s office stressed that police will remain neutral while acting firmly against violence, incitement, hate speech, destruction of property, or disruption of public order.

Nyaga called on politicians and supporters to conduct campaigns peacefully and respect the rule of law.

“We will not tolerate any form of violence or acts meant to disrupt public order. Any unlawful actions will be met with the full force of the law,” he added.

The NPS urged citizens to exercise their democratic rights responsibly and report suspicious activities or attempts to spread alarmist information through emergency hotlines 999, 911, 112, or anonymously via FichuaKwaDCI.

The assurances follow escalating tensions in parts of the country.

Gunfight in Kasipul

On Wednesday, three officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were seriously injured during a raid at the home of former Kasipul MP Ong’odo Were in Homa Bay County.

County Police Commander Lawrence Koilem said the officers were ambushed by a mob while arresting suspects linked to the recent killings of two youths in Opondo.

One suspect escaped, while three officers, including Rachuonyo South DCI boss Daniel Muhuhi, were hospitalized. Koilem confirmed a manhunt is ongoing.

The incident has heightened security concerns in Kasipul, where ODM’s Boyd Were will face Independent candidate Philip Aroko in the parliamentary by-election.

Other by-elections will take place in Malava, Mbeere North, Ugunja, Magarini, Baringo Senate, and several wards in Nairobi, Nyamira, Kajiado, Kitui, and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

In Malava, DAP-K’s Seth Panyako, UDA’s Peter Ndakwa, and DCP’s Edgar Busiega are contesting the seat.

The NPS reiterated its impartiality, promising equal deployment of personnel to safeguard voters and ensure that the electoral process proceeds without security disruptions.

“The National Police Service remains neutral and dedicated solely to its duty of maintaining law and order,” Nyaga said.