Pockets of violence reported as by-elections underway in 22 voting areas

In Kasipul Constituency, Homa Bay Town MP and ODM chief agent Peter Kaluma was injured during confrontations at several polling stations.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Voting in Thursday’s by-elections across multiple constituencies was punctuated by pockets of violence, disruptions, and heightened tension, underscoring the fragile political landscape surrounding the polls.

He sustained a soft-tissue head injury in what he described as an attack by supporters of independent candidate Philip Aroko.

Kaluma, who was monitoring the voting process, linked the attack to supporters of independent candidate Philip Aroko.

“I was carrying out my duties as a party agent when I was assaulted. Aroko is losing, and that is why his people are attacking me. We will not respond because that is what they want. I call on our supporters to remain calm and avoid retaliation,” Kaluma said after receiving medical attention.

The melee also resulted in the loss of a firearm belonging to Kaluma’s bodyguard.

The by-election, which seeks to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant by the fatal shooting of former legislator Ongondo Were, has already witnessed several violent incidents during the campaign, including two fatalities in recent weeks.

ODM candidate Boyd Were condemned the attack and called on security agencies to act swiftly.

“The people of Kasipul deserve a peaceful election. Those who are disrupting the process must be held accountable,” he said after casting his vote at Agoro Sare Primary School.

Security has been intensified across the constituency, with officers manning roadblocks, frisking entrants to polling stations, and patrolling known hotspots.

In Malava Constituency, Kakamega County, tensions rose after Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa accused United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate David Ndakwa of involvement in an attack on DAP-K aspirant Seth Panyako. Wamalwa also alleged attempts to interfere with police operations at certain polling stations.

“Any candidate found engaging in violence or attempting to manipulate the electoral process should be immediately disqualified,” Wamalwa said.

Panyako, meanwhile, claimed there were plots to assassinate him, describing the threat as politically motivated and calling on authorities to provide protection.

Election officials and police are reportedly investigating the allegations, and voting continues under heightened security.

Elsewhere, in Magarini Constituency, Kilifi County, residents of Kanagoni reportedly chased away Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga, accusing him of acting as an unauthorized agent at a local polling station. Tensions escalated before Chonga left without further incident.

Police were deployed to ensure order, and election officials reminded residents that only accredited agents and observers are permitted inside polling stations.

In Narok Town Ward, Narok County, confusion ensued outside Masikonde Primary polling station as a Deputy County Party (DCP) candidate was hurriedly escorted away by security personnel, though no injuries were reported.

Across the 22 areas holding by-elections, authorities have urged residents and candidates to remain calm and adhere to legal procedures, emphasizing that security measures are in place to ensure the integrity of the voting process.

