Passaris Rules Out 2027 Bid, Says It’s Time for New Woman Leader

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has confirmed she will not seek re-election in 2027, bringing to an end her decade-long tenure in the affirmative action seat she has held since 2017.

Passaris wrote on X, formerly Twitter on Saturday, dismissing a series of edited posters circulating online suggesting she was endorsing successors or positioning herself for future political manoeuvres. She clarified that she has neither endorsed any candidate nor announced plans to vie for the seat again.

“By 2027, God willing, I will have completed two full terms as Nairobi Woman Rep. This is an affirmative action seat, and I believe it is time for another woman to lead,” she said.

Passaris explained that the seat — created under the 2010 Constitution to strengthen gender representation in the National Assembly — carries no term limits, but she has opted to pave the way for new leadership. The Woman Representative position, elected every five years, was introduced to help meet the constitutional two-thirds gender rule and ensure women have a stronger voice in Parliament and county-level development.

“To be clear: I have not endorsed anyone for the seat. It is far too early for that, and I will not be drawn into political games, misinterpretations, or manipulated graphics,” she noted, adding that she will respect the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s eventual decision on the matter.

In a notable political shift, Passaris also publicly endorsed President William Ruto for the 2027 presidential race, praising his governance approach and development agenda.

“My personal endorsement is for President William Ruto because I believe in his leadership, his focus, his hard work and his transformational agenda for Kenya and for the African continent,” she said.

Passaris maintained that her immediate focus remains on service delivery and supporting Kenya’s transition “from politics to prosperity.”