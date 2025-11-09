Connect with us

Students writing their KCSE examinations. /CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

Parents Urged to Be Vigilant Over Teenagers During Long Holidays

PS Muthoni said data from her ministry shows that children are increasingly vulnerable to peer pressure and risky behaviour during extended school breaks.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 – Parents, especially those with teenagers, have been urged to be extra vigilant over their children during the long holiday period.

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said data from her ministry shows that children are increasingly vulnerable to peer pressure and risky behaviour during extended school breaks.

She appealed to church and community leaders to organize constructive activities to keep young people engaged, warning that the idle period often exposes them to social vices and increases the risk of teenage pregnancies.

“We are calling on parents to take a more active role and on community and faith-based organizations to step in with programs that occupy our youth positively. The long holidays can easily lead to challenges such as early pregnancies and exposure to harmful behaviour,” said PS Muthoni.

The PS also raised concern over drug and substance abuse, accusing some manufacturers of modifying products to appeal to young consumers.

On matters of public health and hygiene, Muthoni urged community health promoters to intensify campaigns on maintaining clean environments, noting that the rainy season heightens the risk of waterborne diseases.

She further directed that all meat consumed during the festive season be properly inspected to prevent health hazards, warning against the consumption of uninspected meat.

“We cannot compromise on hygiene and food safety, especially during this festive period,” she emphasized.

