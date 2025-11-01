Owalo pushes for Gen-Z Inclusion in future-ready workplaces

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1- Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Delivery and Government Efficiency in the Executive Office of the President Eliud Owalo has called for a radical shift in how organizations manage human capital, urging leaders to embrace long-term strategic goals and harness the potential of Generation Z to drive productivity and sustainability.

Speaking at the 29th Annual National Conference of the Institute of Human Resources in Naivasha, Owalo emphasized that Gen Z, the first truly digital generation, is reshaping workplace culture with demands for authenticity, inclusivity, and purpose-driven work.

“Organizations must tap into their energy, agility, and mindset,” he said, “but that requires a new approach to leadership and human resource management.”

Owalo criticized the influence of short-term political interests on corporate boards, warning that Kenya’s economic challenges will persist unless leaders prioritize performance over politics.

“Boards must be guided by long-term goals that link outputs to outcomes and impact,” he stated.

He advocated for the adoption of Diversity, Inclusivity, Empowerment, and Belonging (DIEB) principles, noting that strategic HR must evolve to reflect Gen Z’s values.

“This generation thrives on collaboration, transparency, and innovation. Rigid cultures and poorly managed change will only alienate them.”

Owalo also addressed the “politics of people” — the informal power dynamics within organizations — arguing that political skill, when guided by integrity, can be a force for positive transformation.

“Leaders must be politically astute, culturally sensitive, and emotionally mature,” he said. “People, not systems, are the true drivers of success.”