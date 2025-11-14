Connect with us

Over 12,000 youth in Bungoma receive NYOTA funds

Each beneficiary accessed Ksh22,000 through their NYOTA Pochi la Biashara, with Ksh3,000 being a mandatory deduction for savings.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – A total of 12,155 beneficiaries in Bungoma began receiving the first tranche of their start-up funds under the Nyota Programme as the government rolled out the new youth empowerment initiative.

The Government confirmed that it had disbursed Ksh303.8 million.

“The savings are aimed at promoting a culture of financial discipline among the beneficiaries, providing a fallback in case of shocks that might disrupt their businesses, as part of a de-risking mechanism,” Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni said.

The project targets more than 100,000 vulnerable youth across all 1,450 wards in Kenya, with at least 70 beneficiaries per ward.

Mang’eni said beneficiaries in the Western cluster (Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia counties) will now proceed to a two-month handholding mentorship programme delivered by business development experts.

Thereafter, they will undergo a three-day BDS classroom training aimed at linking them to the broader business ecosystem. Upon completing the training, they will receive their final tranche of start-up capital, followed by another two-month mentorship phase.

The MSE PS also announced that the government rolled out training simultaneously in 25 counties, including Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Turkana, Baringo, Laikipia, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Isiolo, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, Nandi, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho and Bomet. This covers 151 constituencies and 754 wards.

“The training will run for four days, and beneficiaries are required to attend at least three days to qualify for start-up capital. The selected beneficiaries have already received text messages notifying them of their successful selection and inviting them to attend training at designated venues. A total of 63,231 youth** are expected to attend,” Mang’eni said.

A total of 222 training centres have been mapped out, with some constituencies – depending on their size – allocated more than one centre.

“The training in the remaining 18 counties (Nairobi, Kiambu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Marsabit, Samburu, Wajir, Mandera and Garissa) will commence towards the end of next week,” she added.

