NATIONAL NEWS

ODM lawmaker says party, Luo community must support Ruto unconditionally

Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron and CS John Mbadi call on the Luo community and ODM to support President William Ruto’s re-election bid, citing unprecedented goodwill, strategic political positioning, and key government appointments.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 21 — Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron has urged the ODM party and the Luo community to fully back President William Ruto for a second term without attaching conditions, arguing that the Head of State has shown unprecedented goodwill to the region.

Speaking during a fundraiser in Kisumu, Oron said President Ruto had entrusted key government positions to leaders from Nyanza without demanding political allegiance.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank His Excellency the President, Dr. William Samoi Ruto, for supporting this region,” Oron said.

“He gave John Mbadi the Finance docket without conditions. The President gave Hon. Opiyo Wandayi the Energy docket without conditions. He gave Dr. Raymond Omolo the PS Internal Security position without conditions.”

He urged residents to reciprocate the President’s gesture wholeheartedly.

“I would urge our people, our community, to support Dr. William Samoi Ruto without any condition, because he has not given us any condition,” he added.

Finance Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, who was the chief guest at the event, said ODM must confront the reality that political parties exist to capture power—not to remain in permanent protest mode.

“There is no political party that is formed for street protests. Political parties are not NGOs. Political parties are formed to form the government,” Mbadi said.

“If we cannot produce a president in 2027, we must produce one in 2032. That must be the irreducible minimum for ODM.”

No alignment with Gachagua

He dismissed calls for the Luo community to align with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua or other political formations, arguing that such alliances offer little strategic influence.

“Those telling us to work with Rigathi Gachagua—in their lineup, we are nowhere. Yet in this lineup, we are somewhere,” Mbadi said.

Mbadi, the former ODM chairman, echoed Oron’s call for strategic cooperation with the Ruto administration. He emphasized that while he cannot replace ODM leader Raila Odinga, he is committed to guiding the Luo community into a more strategic and beneficial political future.

“I cannot fit Raila’s shoes—nobody can,” he said.
“But I can offer leadership that takes our people to a good place.”

The CS said politics must now be guided by clear strategy and proper positioning.

“We must know how to be in government and how to work with government. Our future depends on where we place ourselves,” he said.

Mbadi urged Luo leaders to pursue long-term political relevance and influence rather than being locked in perpetual opposition.

“We must think about what benefits our community, not short-term political battles,” he said.

