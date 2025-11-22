Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

(240905) -- BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and delivers a keynote speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Fifth Estate

OP-ED: 25 years later, FOCAC proves that win-win cooperation works

FOCAC’s most visible impact is in infrastructure. For decades, Africa’s growth was held back by an annual infrastructure financing gap exceeding US$130 billion, according to the African Development Bank. Through FOCAC, China offered financing, engineering capacity, and technology to build projects long considered impossible. Highways, ports, bridges, industrial parks, and power plants have reshaped economies across the continent.

Published

When the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) was launched in 2000, few imagined it would grow into one of the most successful South–South partnerships of the modern era. Twenty-five years later, its impact is unmistakable. China–Africa cooperation has not only delivered major infrastructure and expanded trade; it has also transformed development models, strengthened public services, and created opportunities for millions across the continent. It remains one of the strongest demonstrations that win-win cooperation is not a slogan — it works.

According to China’s Ministry of Commerce, China–Africa trade reached US$282.8 billion in 2023 and was expected to surpass US$290 billion in 2024. China has been Africa’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years. For African exporters, access to the world’s second-largest economy has been transformative. From Kenyan avocados to Zambian copper and Ethiopian textiles, African products now enter the Chinese market in volumes unimaginable two decades ago, reflecting real diversification and shared economic opportunity.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

FOCAC’s most visible impact is in infrastructure. For decades, Africa’s growth was held back by an annual infrastructure financing gap exceeding US$130 billion, according to the African Development Bank. Through FOCAC, China offered financing, engineering capacity, and technology to build projects long considered impossible. Highways, ports, bridges, industrial parks, and power plants have reshaped economies across the continent.

Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway is a prime example. Chinese partnership cut travel time between Mombasa and Nairobi by nearly half, moved over 20 million passengers and 30 million tonnes of cargo, and generated thousands of local jobs. Crucially, these projects have also transferred engineering skills and management experience to young Africans, supporting long-term capacity building.

The COVID-19 pandemic tested global solidarity — and China–Africa cooperation proved resilient. When vaccine nationalism left Africa behind, China delivered more than 250 million vaccine doses, along with equipment, testing kits, and medical expertise. Chinese medical teams worked side by side with African professionals, continuing decades of health cooperation dating back to the 1960s. This response was rooted in a shared conviction that global health security demands collective action.

As the world transitions toward digital and green economies, China’s engagement has evolved. Chinese enterprises are investing in renewable energy, ICT, and digital infrastructure — from data centers in Nairobi to solar and wind projects across North Africa. The 2024 zero-tariff policy for 98 percent of taxable goods from least-developed African countries further opens the Chinese market to African producers, reinforcing long-term industrialisation and value-chain participation.

At the heart of FOCAC’s success is mutual respect. China’s policy of non-interference has resonated across African capitals, many of which have a long memory of conditional aid and political pressure from traditional partners. FOCAC created a framework built on equality, consultation, and shared priorities. Projects are agreed upon, not imposed — a key reason why the partnership has endured through shifting political landscapes and global uncertainty.

Naturally, a partnership of this scale faces challenges — including concerns around debt sustainability, local content, and environmental impact. Yet the strength of FOCAC lies in its capacity to adapt. China has shifted toward “small and beautiful” projects that emphasise sustainability, community benefit, and financial viability. African governments are increasingly negotiating for more local jobs, training, and value addition. This evolution reflects a maturing relationship that welcomes honest dialogue.

President Xi Jinping’s words remain instructive: “China and Africa share a common future. Our cooperation is a two-way expressway of mutual support and shared progress.” Indeed, China has found in Africa a critical partner in promoting a more balanced global system, while Africa has gained a development partner willing to invest without ideological strings.

Twenty-five years of FOCAC show that development anchored in respect and pragmatism delivers results. Africa’s ports, railways, digital highways, health systems, and cultural exchanges — all strengthened through this partnership — stand as monuments to what is possible when cooperation is grounded in solidarity rather than competition.

The next 25 years must build on this foundation. Green growth, digital innovation, industrial transformation, and people-centred development should define FOCAC’s next chapter. If pursued with the same spirit, China–Africa cooperation will continue shaping a shared future built on opportunity and mutual benefit.

In a world often marked by division and geopolitical rivalry, FOCAC remains proof that nations rise higher when they rise together.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

China, Zambia pledge deeper cooperation as Premier Li meets President Hichilema in Lusaka

Premier Li Qiang and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema agreed to deepen political trust, expand trade, advance cooperation in mining, AI and NEVs, and revitalize...

18 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China seeks follow-up actions on Nexperia

The Netherlands has suspended its administrative order on China-owned semiconductor firm Nexperia, signaling a potential easing of tensions as both sides hold consultations. China...

23 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Beijing to Tokyo: ‘Maintain some self-respect’

Beijing warns Tokyo to “maintain self-respect” after Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi’s comments on possible military involvement in Taiwan trigger diplomatic fallout and disrupt China-Japan-ROK...

23 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Chinese tech giants intensify push into AI smart glasses as global demand surges

Chinese tech heavyweights are accelerating investments in AI-powered smart glasses, with shipments projected to soar as the devices become a key platform for next-generation...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China, Germany reach key outcomes in financial dialogue amid rising trade tensions

China and Germany have agreed on measures to strengthen macroeconomic coordination and ease trade tensions following high-level financial talks in Beijing. Analysts say the...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Chinese cities dominate global science hubs as Beijing tops Nature Index

China now hosts six of the world’s top 10 scientific research hubs, with Beijing leading for the ninth consecutive year, according to the Nature...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China rejects Japan’s bid for UN Security Council seat citing provocative Taiwan remarks

China strongly opposes Japan’s push for a permanent UN Security Council seat, accusing Tokyo of dangerous interference in the Taiwan question and questioning its...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s former steel town purrs ahead on tail of ‘pet economy’

Once known for steel production, Anshan in Northeast China is now emerging as the nation’s largest pet-breeding hub, supplying 70pc of China’s pet dogs...

4 days ago