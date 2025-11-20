Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah demands answers on rising road crash fatalities citing graft

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has raised alarm in the Senate over worsening road safety, citing poor lighting, corruption, unroadworthy vehicles, and rising fatalities as NTSA warns pedestrian deaths are at a record high.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 — Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has asked the Senate Standing Committee on Roads and Transportation to explain the worsening state of road safety on major highways and key roads across the country.

He noted that although road transport is vital to Kenya’s economy, the rising number of fatal — and often preventable — accidents has escalated into a national emergency.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Raising the matter on the floor of the Senate, Senator Omtatah highlighted that major highways such as the Nairobi–Mombasa, Malaba–Eldoret, and Eldoret–Malaba routes remain poorly lit, lack clear signage, and contain numerous unmarked and dangerous bumps, putting motorists and pedestrians at constant risk.

Pedestrian deaths surge as Kenya records 3,890 road fatalities

He further expressed concern that unroadworthy vehicles continue to operate freely despite the presence of frequent traffic police checkpoints along these roads.

The Senator also cited worrying reports of corruption within the Traffic Police Service and irregular driver licensing involving some driving schools in collusion with NTSA officials — issues he said were directly undermining public safety.

Omtatah called on the Government to brief the Senate on urgent measures being implemented by the Ministry of Roads and Transport and the NTSA to curb the rising fatalities.

“The Roads Committee should report to this House the steps the Government is taking to ensure all major highways and roads are properly lit and fitted with clear signage to enhance visibility and safety,” he said.

Corruption

He further urged the Committee to investigate ongoing efforts to tackle corruption within the Traffic Police Service and NTSA, and to outline mechanisms used to regulate and audit driving schools to ensure they provide proper training and only competent drivers receive licences.

The concerns come days after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) called for concerted efforts to reduce road carnage during the festive season.

NTSA Deputy Director and Head of Motor Vehicle Inspection, Eng. Opere Nyaroya, said the Authority is determined to cut road fatalities by at least 50 per cent during the December holidays, in line with the National Road Safety Action Plan 2024–2029.

NTSA recently raised the alarm over a surge in pedestrian deaths, revealing that 1,460 pedestrians have been killed since January, making them the most at-risk group on Kenyan roads.

Data from the Authority shows that 3,890 people died in road crashes between January 1 and October 22, 2025 — up from 3,805 recorded over the same period in 2024.

The latest figures show increases across several categories, including drivers, pillion passengers, and motorcyclists.

Of the 3,890 fatalities recorded this year, 351 were drivers, 378 were pillion passengers, 57 were pedal cyclists, and 1,000 were motorcyclists.

NTSA Principal Officer for Corporate Communication, Antony Nyongesa, described the rise in deaths as “disheartening,” noting that many pedestrians were simply going about their daily routines when struck by reckless motorists.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court clears ATPU to hold Chacha Mwita for 14 more days in terrorism case

Lawyer Andrew Chacha Mwita will remain in custody for 14 days as ATPU investigates allegations linking him to terror financing and recruitment networks. He...

31 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu artisans vows appeal after losing prime land to Kenya Railways

The Kisumu Jua Kali Artisans Association will appeal a High Court ruling that declared their long-occupied land belongs to Kenya Railways, arguing the site...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders NTV to retract May report linking Kang’ata to airline compensation fraud

A magistrate has found NTV and journalist Duncan Khaemba in contempt for airing a May report linking Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata to alleged fraud...

18 hours ago

County News

Kibuye Market Chairlady ‘Nyaramba’ denied bail in assault case

Kisumu market leader Judith Matengo, popularly known as Nyaramba, has been remanded until November 24 over security concerns following a violent assault on two...

2 days ago

business

CBK, CMA say Treasury finalising regulations to anchor licensing of crypto service providers

The Central Bank of Kenya says licensing of Virtual Asset Service Providers will start once new regulations under the Virtual Assets Service Providers Act,...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kibuye Market Chairlady arrested after violent assault amid a leadership tussle

Kisumu police have arrested Kibuye Market chairlady Judith Matengo, alias Nyaramba, over a violent assault on two businesswomen. The attack, linked to leadership disputes,...

2 days ago

County News

Outrage as Nairobi County officer filmed spray-painting parked car in CBD

A viral video showing a Nairobi City County enforcement officer spray-painting a parked vehicle in the CBD has triggered public uproar, with lawyers calling...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA roots for safer roads for vulnerable users amid surge in crash victims

NTSA is seeking to cut fatalities by half by 2030, in line with Vision 2030 and global safety goals.

3 days ago