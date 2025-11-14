‘ODM’s Future Will Not Be Discussed as Pillow Talk,’ Winnie Odinga says over secret deals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Winnie Odinga has issued a firm declaration that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) “is not for sale,” pushing back against growing political speculation and alleged attempts by rival factions to influence the party’s direction ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the ongoing ODM 20th Anniversary celebrations in Mombasa, she emphasized that the party’s legacy and future cannot be compromised by what she described as “political brokers” attempting to infiltrate its ranks.

“I have heard there are those walking with us during the day and then trying to sell our party at night. ODM was not born in a bedroom, so its future will not be discussed as pillow talk,” she said.

Winnie also rallied the youth within the party to rise up and actively shape its future, guided by the vision of ODM’s founders.

“ODM was born in protests and resilience. There are people who bore sweat and blood for the people of Kenya. ODM is the people’s party, and because the young people of ODM have conviction, we will continue working for the people,” said Winnie, who is Raila Odinga’s youngest child.

ODM is currently split into two factions following its cooperation with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government.

On one side are senior members who have accepted government roles, including ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi, and Mining CS Hassan Joho.

On the opposing side, leaders such as Edwin Sifuna, James Orengo, Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati, and Anyang’ Nyong’o insist that ODM should remain in the opposition.