Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

“ODM will not be swallowed,” Oburu assures as he assumes leadership role

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 13 – New ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga has moved to assert his leadership, saying his mission is to unte the party and safeguard its independence even as it continues to cooperate with President William Ruto.

Oburu, when he took over leadership of the 20 year old party following the death of Raila Odinga, said he will do everything to ensure the party remains formidable and united.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We shall not agree to swallow because if you are strong, if you are strong, everybody wants to talk to you. Politically, you are as good as your numbers. People ask you what are you bringing on the table if you are bringing nothing on the table. So the death of Raila has given us the vision, first of all, to maintain the principles he stood for,” he told delegates during the November 13 National Governing Council held in Mombasa.

The party also confirmed Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir, Kisii Governor Simba Arati and Vihiga SenatorGodfrey Osotsi, and Simba Arati confirmed as Deputy Party Leaders.

The NGC further confrimed the appointments of Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga as the Chairman and Otiendo Amollo (Rarieda MP), Ariko Namoit (Turkana South MP) as her deputies.

The meeting the party’s top decision making organ set off a series of activities to mark its 20th anniversary.National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed said the milestone also serves as both a moment of reflection on its political journey and a celebration of the legacy of its leader, Raila Odinga.

The three-day event will run from November 14 to November 16, bringing together delegates, youth leaders, women representatives, and grassroots organizers from across the country.

According to the party’s secretariat, the anniversary programme will kick off on Friday with an ODM Disability League Breakfast. This will be followed by two parallel summits for the party’s women and youth league.

The first day’s events will culminate in a youth concert set to run from 6 p.m. until midnight.

On Saturday, November 15, the focus shifts to Mama Ngina Waterfront for a celebration themed around Raila Odinga’s vision, achievements, and broad political legacy.

The event, scheduled between 7:30am and 2pm, will include a recommitment by members to safeguard the democratic gains won through two decades of ODM’s political engagement.

Later that evening, the party will host an ODM Founders’ Dinner at Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort.

An inter-religious thanksgiving service has also been organised in honour of Raila Odinga’s life, leadership, and the broader journey of the party.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM at 20: The woman who birthed the party Raila built

Nairobi County Trade Chief Officer Jane Wangui recounts how she co-registered the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in 2005 before handing it over to Raila...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruth Odinga blasts Ruto allies in ODM over ‘orphaned’ remarks

Kisumu MP Ruth Odinga has accused ODM legislators allied to President Ruto of betraying Raila Odinga’s legacy after claiming the party is “orphaned,” urging...

2 days ago

Featured

Ruto, Kindiki kick-off three day working tour in Ukambani counties

“We have said we will transform the Ukambani region, and we will do it through projects and development plans. Malice, slander, hatred, and tribalism...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisii woman who had twins in first pregnancy names quadruplets after Raila, Ida

A woman in Kisii County who was hoping to have a third child after giving birth to twins has delivered quadruplets, naming them Raila,...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sh12,000 SGR premium coach seats sold out ahead of ODM anniversary

A check on the SGR online booking portal on Monday showed that the morning train from Nairobi to Mombasa was fully booked, while limited...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM 20th anniversary fete kicks off this week, Ruto to grace founders’ dinner

Interim Party Leader Senator Oburu Oginga said ODM@20 commemoration will reflect on two decades of political struggle, sacrifice, and service to the Kenyan people...

4 days ago

Headlines

Catholic Bishop Philip Sulumeti dies aged 88

Kenya Catholic Conference of Bishop - Catholic Justice & Peace Department said Bishop Sulumeti will be remembered with gratitude for 'his dedicated pastoral service,...

4 days ago

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto stands firm on plan to transform Kenya into a ‘First World Nation’ by 2055

Speaking after launching the Archers' Post Affordable Housing Programme, President Ruto said his administration is laying the foundation for sustainable growth through economic reforms,...

4 days ago