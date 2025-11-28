ODM Retains Ugunja Seat as Moses Omondi Declared MP-Elect

UGUNJA, Kenya, Nov 28 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Moses Omondi has been declared the winner of the Ugunja parliamentary by-election after garnering 9,237 votes, securing a decisive lead over his competitors to become the new MP-elect.

The result reaffirms ODM’s dominance in the region, with Omondi now set to succeed former area MP Opiyo Wandayi, who exited the seat following his appointment to the Cabinet.

Omondi, in his victory message, thanked residents for turning out to vote and pledged to honour their confidence by prioritising development, youth empowerment, and service delivery.

He further extended an olive branch to his competitors, urging unity and collaboration for the benefit of the constituency.

The by-election recorded relatively low voter turnout, a trend analysts attribute to voter fatigue and limited mobilisation compared to general election periods.

Even so, political observers say the outcome strengthens ODM’s grassroots presence in Siaya ahead of future electoral contests.

With the win, Moses Omondi now takes over legislative and oversight responsibilities in Parliament, as Ugunja residents await his delivery on pledges made during the campaign trail.