Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

ODM Life Members demand Oburu’s resignation as Party Leader

The ODM Life Members claim Oburu and a select group have ignored due process, sidelined loyal members and breached Article 6.2.2(b) of the Party Constitution.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – A group of ODM life members led by Rachael Tabitha has petitioned the party’s National Elections Board demanding the immediate resignation of Oburu Odinga, accusing him of violating the ODM constitution and undermining internal democracy.

In the petition, the members claim Oburu and a select group have ignored due process, sidelined loyal members and breached Article 6.2.2(b) of the party constitution.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They say the actions threaten ODM’s founding values of transparency, rule of law and accountability.

“Such conduct erodes public confidence, delegitimizes party organs, and contradicts the very rule of law that ODM has historically championed. ODM was built on the belief that ‘the safeguarding, and following the constitution and the rule of law.’ Today, many loyal members feel excluded, ignored, and sidelined in the party,” the petitioners said.

The petitioners are demanding Oburu’s resignation, an urgent National Delegates Convention, and renewed respect for life members’ rights.

” We demand the convening of an Urgent National Delegates Convention (NDC) to deliberate on the current governance crisis, restore legitimacy to party structures, and reaffirm ODM’s constitutional values,” Tabitha said.

They have given the National Elections Board 30 days to act or they will resign from the party in protest.

“If the above actions are not undertaken within thirty (30) days from the date of this petition, we, the undersigned Life Members of ODM, shall tender our resignation from the party, as a matter of principle, in protest under The Raila school of thought against the ongoing violation of constitutional order,” the petition read.

Speaking during the ODM 20th anniversary celebrations in Mombasa on November 15, 2025, Winnie Odinga argued that the broad-based government relationship — previously managed solely by Raila — was “complicated” and must now be guided by a fresh mandate from ODM members.

She urged the party to convene a National Delegates Convention (NDC) to determine who should steward ODM’s political direction going forward.

Her comments come amid intensifying debate within ODM, where leaders are split between maintaining Raila’s cooperative engagement with President Ruto and reasserting the party’s independence ahead of 2027.

Figures including Siaya Governor James Orengo and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna have insisted that ODM must consult its grassroots before taking a firm position.

But ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga said he will address concerns raised by EALA MP Winnie Odinga over the management of the party’s role in the broad-based government away from public forums.

Oburu said the matter would be handled quietly and respectfully within the Odinga family.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Opposition Alliance taps Zein Abubakar to develop Presidential Candidate selection plan

"The Secretariat will sit together and come up with a formula that will be agreed upon by The Principals," Mbui said.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruku dismisses ‘stupid’ claims Gachagua visited his grandmother in Mbeere

Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku has dismissed as false claims that DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua visited his grandmother’s homestead during campaigns in Mbeere North,...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ATPU holds Mombasa lawyer pending bail ruling in terrorism case

Mombasa-based lawyer Andrew Chacha Mwita is in custody following a nationwide anti-terror operation that netted 22 suspects. The ruling on his 20-day detention is...

6 hours ago

Featured

Wetang’ula summons Murkomen over delayed ID issuance in Northern Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula wants Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to brief the House on the status of...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Kasipul candidates risk disqualification for breaching campaign schedule

In a preliminary ruling after hearing four complaints linked to the upcoming by-election, the IEBC Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee advised ODM’s Boyd...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki promises opponents bruising battle as Mbeere North race heats up

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned rivals of a fierce battle in the Mbeere North by-election, saying UDA is fully prepared to secure victory...

7 hours ago

Featured

Gachagua, Kindiki Lead High-Stakes Campaigns in Mbeere North Ahead of Crucial By-Election

Gachagua said a victory in Mbeere North would symbolically restore the respect and dignity of the Embu community.

19 hours ago

Capital Health

Cervical cancer vaccines save over 1 million lives in lower-income countries

More than 1 million cervical cancer deaths have been prevented, and an estimated 86 million girls are now protected against the leading cause of...

20 hours ago