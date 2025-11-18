ODM Life Members demand Oburu’s resignation as Party Leader

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – A group of ODM life members led by Rachael Tabitha has petitioned the party’s National Elections Board demanding the immediate resignation of Oburu Odinga, accusing him of violating the ODM constitution and undermining internal democracy.

In the petition, the members claim Oburu and a select group have ignored due process, sidelined loyal members and breached Article 6.2.2(b) of the party constitution.

They say the actions threaten ODM’s founding values of transparency, rule of law and accountability.

“Such conduct erodes public confidence, delegitimizes party organs, and contradicts the very rule of law that ODM has historically championed. ODM was built on the belief that ‘the safeguarding, and following the constitution and the rule of law.’ Today, many loyal members feel excluded, ignored, and sidelined in the party,” the petitioners said.

The petitioners are demanding Oburu’s resignation, an urgent National Delegates Convention, and renewed respect for life members’ rights.

” We demand the convening of an Urgent National Delegates Convention (NDC) to deliberate on the current governance crisis, restore legitimacy to party structures, and reaffirm ODM’s constitutional values,” Tabitha said.

They have given the National Elections Board 30 days to act or they will resign from the party in protest.

“If the above actions are not undertaken within thirty (30) days from the date of this petition, we, the undersigned Life Members of ODM, shall tender our resignation from the party, as a matter of principle, in protest under The Raila school of thought against the ongoing violation of constitutional order,” the petition read.

Speaking during the ODM 20th anniversary celebrations in Mombasa on November 15, 2025, Winnie Odinga argued that the broad-based government relationship — previously managed solely by Raila — was “complicated” and must now be guided by a fresh mandate from ODM members.

She urged the party to convene a National Delegates Convention (NDC) to determine who should steward ODM’s political direction going forward.

Her comments come amid intensifying debate within ODM, where leaders are split between maintaining Raila’s cooperative engagement with President Ruto and reasserting the party’s independence ahead of 2027.

Figures including Siaya Governor James Orengo and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna have insisted that ODM must consult its grassroots before taking a firm position.

But ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga said he will address concerns raised by EALA MP Winnie Odinga over the management of the party’s role in the broad-based government away from public forums.

Oburu said the matter would be handled quietly and respectfully within the Odinga family.