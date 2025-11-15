ODM Coast bloc fractures as Joho, Abdulswamad battle for supremacy

MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 15 — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is facing fresh turbulence in the Coast region after leaders loyal to Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho issued strong warnings against sidelining him in determining the party’s future and its place in President William Ruto’s broad-based government.

Joho’s allies made their position unmistakably clear during ODM’s 20th anniversary celebrations in Mombasa, declaring him the region’s political anchor and insisting that any conversation on ODM’s next steps must recognise and respect his role in government — a role they said was entrusted to him directly by the late Raila Odinga.

Joho’s camp came out swinging, accusing unnamed figures of trying to diminish his influence even as national debates intensify over whether ODM should remain inside the broad-based arrangement or reclaim its opposition identity.

Mvita MP Mohamed Soud Machele led the charge, asserting that Joho’s presence in government was not self-seeking but a continuation of Raila Odinga’s strategic design.

“We as Coast region people, we have our party leader Hassan Joho who is in government,” he said.

“He is not there because he wanted to. He is in the broad-based government because he was appointed through the efforts of the late Raila Odinga.”

Machele insisted that Joho had carried ODM’s political weight at the Coast for years.

“If there is any talk about the future of the party, one must pass through Hassan Joho. He is our leader.”

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko defended both Joho and Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, urging members to avoid rhetoric that undermines unity at the Coast.

“We as the people of the Coast region led by Hassan Joho and Abdulswamad Nassir are saying that our party is ODM — the party that built us.”

Loyalty

Joho, who spoke after his lieutenants, vowed to expel those who “pursue him” saying he did not sacrifice for the party in vein.

“We will square it out. You pursue me, I will pursue you,” he declared.

Mboko stressed that Joho remained loyal to Raila until his final moments, adding that Coast leaders expect him to help ODM clinch the upcoming Magarini by-election.

“Let us stop the back and forth. Let us be united and uphold Raila’s ideals,” she said.

“Baba left us under the umbrella of Oburu Odinga, who has wisdom, and we will wait until 2027 to chart our way forward.”

Kisauni MP Bedzimba Juma reminded members that ODM’s foundation is national, not regional.

“ODM has supporters from Turkana to Kiunga up to Lunga Lunga. It is a national party,” he said.

“For over 20 years, the Coast region has never abandoned Raila at any point.”

He credited Joho’s leadership for sustaining that loyalty.

“All this was made possible through the leadership of Hassan Joho. He deserves respect, and we will follow his direction.”

Bedzimba added that Raila left them “under the broad-based government,” where they would remain “until otherwise.”

Mombasa Woman Representative Zamzam Mohamed echoed the call for unity and warned against dismissing Joho’s regional authority.

“Here in the Coast region our leader Hassan Joho loved Baba and stood with him,” she said.

“Joho must be respected. We will respect the one who respects him and do away with anyone who disrespects him.”

She insisted the Coast was ready to take ODM forward under Joho’s direction.

Firmly in government

The Coast leaders’ remarks came amid deepening divisions within ODM as the party grapples with Raila Odinga’s death and rival interpretations of his last political directives.

Top ODM figures serving in President Ruto’s administration — including Joho, John Mbadi, Wycliffe Oparanya and Opiyo Wandayi — have publicly pledged to remain in the broad-based government, arguing that Raila personally instructed them to support the administration.

“I was taken to the government of William Ruto by Raila Odinga. That is where I shall stay,” Joho said during Raila’s burial.

But a rival faction, including Winnie Odinga, James Orengo and Edwin Sifuna, is pushing for an NDC (National Delegates Convention) to allow ODM members to determine the party’s future.

Winnie has warned that leaders seeking to steer ODM without grassroots legitimacy risk mismanaging the “complicated” political relationship Raila left behind.

“When it came to the matter of this broad-based government, the people of ODM entrusted one person with the management of that relationship, and that person was Baba Raila Amollo Odinga,” she said.

“That relationship is complicated, and therefore we are looking and wondering — those taking it upon themselves to manage it now, are they capable of managing that relationship? That is not a question for me to answer. It is a question for the people of ODM to answer.”