Oburu vows ODM will lead 2027 government

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 19 – NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Oburu Oginga has vowed to lead the party into forming the next government in 2027.

Oginga said he has no intention of steering ODM into the opposition, insisting the party will either go it alone or enter a coalition that guarantees a share of power.

“When it comes to 2027, we are either going to go it alone or we are going to work with parties with which we can negotiate and get a good deal. That is what our party is all about. There is nothing like forming a party to be in the opposition. I’m not going to lead my party to the opposition; I’m going to lead my party to government.”

He pledged to unite the party and criticised those fueling internal wrangles, even as some youthful members continue to push for his resignation.

“Those who think they can break ODM — it will never happen in my hands. We shall not allow ODM to be divided. We are going to move forward and make ODM stronger and stronger.”

Oburu, who was ratified as the new party leader by the National Governing Council on November 13, declared his readiness to steer the party in line with the legacy of his late younger brother.

EALA MP Winnie Odinga argued that the party’s role in the broad-based government — previously managed solely by her father, Raila Odinga — is “complicated” and must now be guided by a fresh mandate from ODM members.

She urged the party to convene a National Delegates Convention (NDC) to determine who should chart ODM’s political direction going forward.

Her comments come amid intensifying debate within the party, where leaders are split between maintaining Raila’s cooperative engagement with President Ruto and reasserting the party’s independence ahead of 2027.

Figures including Siaya Governor James Orengo and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna insist that ODM must consult its grassroots before taking a definitive position.

Meanwhile, ODM-aligned Cabinet Secretaries and senior officials maintain that Raila personally instructed them to continue supporting the broad-based government, saying the stance honours his final political wish.

With Raila Odinga’s passing, ODM now faces a pivotal moment in its 20-year history — whether to solidify its role in the broad-based government or re-establish itself as the country’s dominant opposition force.

Oburu, at the centre of the party’s transition, has pledged to uphold Raila’s legacy while steering ODM through its most defining internal debate yet.