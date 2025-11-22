Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Oburu recalled their shared childhood in Sakwa, Bondo, where they were raised under a strict but loving mother who instilled in them discipline, hard work, and self-reliance/FILE

Headlines

Oburu announces short sabbatical amid concerns over his health

The Siaya Senator confirmed he will be taking a ‘short sabbatical’, describing it as a personal retreat meant to allow him time to “recollect, recharge, and reset” before returning to active political engagements.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Oburu Oginga has moved to reassure supporters and the public amid growing speculation about his health, saying he remains in ‘good health and high spirits.’

In a brief statement on his X account, Oburu expressed gratitude for the outpouring of concern in recent days, noting that the interest shown in his wellbeing was both humbling and encouraging.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 82 year-old politician confirmed he will be taking a ‘short sabbatical’, describing it as a personal retreat meant to allow him time to “recollect, recharge, and reset” before returning to active political engagements.

Oburu was last week crowned the new ODM party leader after the death of his younger brother Raila Odinga. The former Prime Minister, 80 died in India on November 15, where he had gone for treatment.

Oburu’s last public engagement was on November 20 when he led campaigns for Boyd Were, the ODM Candidate in the upcoming Kasipul By-Election

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

KMPDC directs mandatory registration for ambulance service and emergency care personnel

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council has directed all providers of ambulance services and all emergency care personnel...

4 hours ago

Headlines

KDF undertake renovation works at Somalia’s Dhobley Airstrip

Significant component of the renovation includes the enhancement of the Runway End Safety Area (RESA), an important safety measure designed to reduce the risk...

7 hours ago

Featured

MPs critiquing govt will face uphill task in 2027, Kindiki warns

"If an MP's job is to insult the government, insult the President, insult everyone, he will not get any development," Kindiki asserted.

10 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Kindiki decries judicial rulings impeding manifesto implementation

Speaking when he presided over the Launch of The State of Judiciary​ and Administration of Justice Report 2024/2025​, Kindiki cited the numerous rulings that...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Terror suspect arrested in Eastleigh during raid

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – Detectives from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) have arrested a woman believed to be involved in soliciting and providing...

17 hours ago

Headlines

Nairobi residents face water supply disruptions after Kigoro Plant glitch

NCWSC Corporate Affairs Assistant Tonui Kipkurui explained that the plant is currently operating below capacity, resulting in reduced water production.

17 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC Gears Up for 22-Area By-Elections Next Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is finalizing preparations for the by-elections scheduled for next Thursday in 22 electoral...

19 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Former IEBC official charged for forgery of academic degree

The EACC received allegations that​ the IEBC official presented a forged Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies (Public Administration) certificate, purportedly issued by Moi University,...

21 hours ago