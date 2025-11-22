Oburu announces short sabbatical amid concerns over his health

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Oburu Oginga has moved to reassure supporters and the public amid growing speculation about his health, saying he remains in ‘good health and high spirits.’

In a brief statement on his X account, Oburu expressed gratitude for the outpouring of concern in recent days, noting that the interest shown in his wellbeing was both humbling and encouraging.

The 82 year-old politician confirmed he will be taking a ‘short sabbatical’, describing it as a personal retreat meant to allow him time to “recollect, recharge, and reset” before returning to active political engagements.

Oburu was last week crowned the new ODM party leader after the death of his younger brother Raila Odinga. The former Prime Minister, 80 died in India on November 15, where he had gone for treatment.

Oburu’s last public engagement was on November 20 when he led campaigns for Boyd Were, the ODM Candidate in the upcoming Kasipul By-Election