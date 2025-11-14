Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto announced the investment during a meeting with Kitui Governor Julius Malombe and county health officials at State Lodge Kitui on Friday, where discussions focused on strengthening collaboration to enhance healthcare delivery in the region/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt pledges Sh200mn for Nzamba Kitonga Memorial Hospital in Kitui

The government has committed Sh200 million to build the Nzamba Kitonga Memorial Hospital in Mutito, Kitui County, honouring the late Senior Counsel who chaired the Committee of Experts that drafted Kenya’s 2010 Constitution.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – The government has committed Sh200 million for the construction of a new Level 4 hospital in Mutito, Kitui County, to be named the Nzamba Kitonga Memorial Hospital in honour of the late Senior Counsel Nzamba Kitonga, who chaired the Committee of Experts (CoE) that drafted Kenya’s 2010 Constitution.

President William Ruto announced the investment during a meeting with Kitui Governor Julius Malombe and county health officials at State Lodge Kitui on Friday, where discussions focused on strengthening collaboration to enhance healthcare delivery in the region.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We are collaborating with county governments in improving and strengthening the provision of universal healthcare under the Social Health Authority,” President Ruto said.

“We are ensuring that primary healthcare and social health insurance comprehensively serve the people of Kenya.”

He noted that the government is modernising public health facilities through the National Equipment Service Programme, which supplies and maintains advanced medical technologies—including MRI, CT scanners, X-ray and ultrasound machines—under a fee-for-service model.

The initiative aims to equip hospitals with modern diagnostic and treatment tools to expand access and improve service delivery nationwide.

“As part of our discussions, we agreed that the National Government will provide Sh200 million to build a Level 4 facility at Mutito to [be] named Nzamba Kitonga Memorial Hospital in honour of the late chairman of the Committee of Experts,” the President said.

Justice Nzamba Kitonga‘s legacy

Justice Nzamba Kitonga, SC, who died on October 24, 2020, is one of the region’s most distinguished legal minds, with a career spanning decades across national and international institutions.

He served as the first President of the restructured two-tier COMESA Court of Justice from 2005 to 2015, during which the Court delivered several landmark decisions that strengthened the rule of law, boosted investor confidence, and clarified critical elements of the COMESA legal framework.

Among the notable rulings was a decision compelling the refund of customs duties unlawfully levied between COMESA Free Trade Area member states.

He also presided over the relocation of the Court to its permanent seat in Khartoum, Sudan.

Justice Kitonga’s most enduring legacy remains his leadership of the CoE, which produced the 2010 Constitution, a transformative document that reshaped Kenya’s governance architecture.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Catholic Bishops warn of crisis as NHIF, SHA arrears cripple Mission Hospitals

Catholic bishops have warned that billions in unpaid NHIF and SHA arrears are crippling mission hospitals across Kenya, urging the government to fast-track payments...

21 hours ago

Capital Health

Cancer advocacy alliance decries ‘broken’ SHA system as threat to treatment continuity

The group said most SHA help desks at health facilities lack trained staff and adequate information, leaving patients misinformed and stranded.

2 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya’s silent mental health crisis and the push for reform: Are we doing enough?

The Ministry of Health estimates that at least 25 per cent of outpatients and 40 per cent of inpatients in Kenyan hospitals suffer from...

October 14, 2025

Capital Health

KMPDU Urges Parliament to Boost SHA Funding Amid Rising Hospital Claims

He noted that the SHA has processed more patient claims in its first year than the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) did in the...

September 17, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Fraudulent health facilities to refund whatever they claimed: President Ruto

The President said that more than 1,000 health facilities across the country have been closed over various financial malpractices.

August 27, 2025

Capital Health

Duale tackles health cartels corruption in Kenya

Is CS Aden Duale truly fighting corruption in Kenya’s health sector, or is his crackdown just political posturing?

August 25, 2025

Capital Health

Private hospitals seek urgent dialogue with MoH after closure threat

The association made the call after Principal Secretary for Health, Harry Kimtai warned that private health facilities refusing to participate in the SHA scheme...

March 18, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs warn against favoritism in SHA staff recruitment

Endebess MP Robert Pukose, who chairs the National Assembly Committee on Health, stated that reports of favoritism and victimization in the hiring process will...

February 17, 2025