Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyota Project Rolls Out Final Phase of Business Training in 17 Counties

The four-day sessions, running until Saturday are being conducted in constituency headquarters within Central Kenya, Nairobi, North Eastern and the Coastal regions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – The Nyota Project on Wednesday commenced the final round of its Business Support classroom training programme across 17 counties, marking a major milestone in its rollout.

The four-day sessions, running until Saturday are being conducted in constituency headquarters within Central Kenya, Nairobi, North Eastern and the Coastal regions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The participating counties in this final cohort are Garissa, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kwale, Lamu, Mandera, Marsabit, Mombasa, Murang’a, Nairobi City, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Samburu, Taita Taveta, Tana River and Wajir.

With the latest phase now underway, a total of 46 counties have received Business Support training since the programme began. Training for Elgeyo Marakwet County — which was disrupted due to recent landslides — will be scheduled at a later date.

A total of 42,735 youth beneficiaries have been invited to attend the classroom sessions across 510 wards, aligning with the programme requirement of 70 participants per ward. Selected trainees have already been notified and are required to attend at least three of the four training days to qualify for business grant disbursement.

All constituency training centres are reported to be fully prepared, with disbursement of start-up capital expected to follow after the training period.

Last week, similar sessions were conducted in 25 counties — including Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Uasin Gishu, Trans-Nzoia, Turkana, Meru, Isiolo, Kisumu and Bomet — benefiting participants from 151 constituencies and 754 wards.

The Nyota Project Business Support Component aims to empower more than 100,000 vulnerable youth across all 1,450 wards in the country, offering not only training but also access to capital and mentorship.

Following the classroom phase, all beneficiaries will undergo a two-month mentorship programme led by business development specialists and local entrepreneurs to support entry into community-level business networks.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Urges African States to Back AU Institutional Reforms

President Ruto stressed that the transformation of the Union is both urgent and achievable.

24 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Recovered Hobley Estate Land turned Into Affordable Housing Site in Mombasa – EACC

NAIROBI,Kenya,Nov 25—The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has announced that the Sh500 million Hobley Estate in the Buxton area of Mombasa Island has been...

10 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC Warns Staff Against Collusion Ahead of November 27 By-Elections

"We have told those Presiding Officers (POs) and Deputy Presiding Officers (DPOs) that any person found trying to steal votes or spoil votes or...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Gov’t silent as Kenyan driver attacked in Dubai

"It’s unthinkable! There is absolutely no reason for a black man to migrate to an Arab country. It’s insanity. A death wish," one X...

18 hours ago

County News

Nyamira Governor Nyaribo impeached for the third time after 23 MCAs back motion

The impeachment motion, filed by Bonyamatuta Ward MCA Julius Kimwomi Matwere, accused the governor of gross misconduct, abuse of office, irregular appointments, and mismanagement...

19 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya Strengthens Fight Against Respiratory Diseases With Launch of Advanced Bronchoscopy Training at KNH

Bronchoscopy is a crucial diagnostic and therapeutic procedure that allows specialists to examine airways, collect tissue samples and intervene early in cases of infection,...

19 hours ago

Headlines

Uniformed and plainclothes officers deployed in 22 areas to secure the November 27 by-elections

"The arrangements we have put in place in all these 22 areas are that security has been placed at a high level. There are...

20 hours ago

Headlines

MPs begin debate on President Ruto’s Sh5 trillion vision for Developed Kenya

The three day debate will give lawmakers an opportunity to scrutinize the President’s assessment of the country’s political, economic, and social progress over the...

22 hours ago