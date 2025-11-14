Connect with us

Pedestrian deaths surge as Kenya records 3,890 road fatalities this year

NTSA reports 1,460 pedestrian deaths out of 3,890 total fatalities in 2025, raising alarm over reckless driving as Kenya prepares to mark World Day of Remembrance on Sunday.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has raised the alarm over a surge in pedestrian deaths, revealing that 1,460 pedestrians have been killed since January, making them the most at-risk group on Kenyan roads.

According to NTSA data, 3,890 people died in road crashes between January 1 and October 22, 2025 — an increase from the 3,805 fatalities recorded over the same period in 2024.

The latest figures show rises across several categories, including drivers, pillion passengers and motorcyclists.

Of the 3,890 fatalities logged this year, 351 were drivers, 378 pillion passengers, 57 pedal cyclists and 1,000 motorcyclists.

NTSA Principal Officer for Corporate Communication, Antony Nyongesa, described the rising toll as “disheartening,” noting that many pedestrians killed were simply going about their daily routines when struck by reckless motorists.

“It is quite appalling and disheartening that pedestrians are now the vulnerable road users and we’ve lost quite a number since the year began — more than 1,400,” Nyongesa said.

“This is painful considering these are innocent Kenyans walking on the roads, going about their personal or official duties, only to be knocked down or run over by someone being reckless.”

Reckless conduct

He urged motorists to obey traffic regulations and remain mindful of vulnerable road users, while also appealing to pedestrians to take responsibility for their own safety by using designated crossing points and walking in the proper direction of traffic.

NTSA attributes the fatal crashes mainly to hit-and-run incidents, loss of control by both vehicles and motorcycles, improper overtaking, failure to keep lane causing head-on collisions, tailgating resulting in rear-end crashes, stalled vehicles left without warning signs, and careless pedestrian crossings.

Kenya will on Sunday join the rest of the world in marking the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, observed every third Sunday of November.
This year’s national event will be held in Eldoret, bringing together government institutions, private sector players, civil society organisations and families affected by road crashes.

The 2025 theme, “Lost Talents,” pays tribute to teachers, students, media practitioners, contractors, drivers and other skilled individuals whose premature deaths have deeply impacted their families and communities.

“We don’t want to lose these people. They are depended on by their families, their societies and the government. Even one life lost is one too many,” Nyongesa said.

With the festive season approaching, NTSA is urging Kenyans to remain vigilant on the roads. Nyongesa encouraged passengers to speak up against reckless driving — especially speeding and wrong-way driving.

“Take whatever steps necessary to ensure the driver keeps within the speed limits. Safety begins with all of us,” he said.

