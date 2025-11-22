NTSA, Traffic Police adopts music-driven messaging for 2025 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the National Police Service – Traffic Department have joined forces with key road safety partners to launch a comprehensive two-month 2025 Festive Season National Road Safety Awareness Campaign, themed “Road Safety and Precaution During the Festive Season in Kenya.”

The launch brought together major stakeholders, including the Ministry of Roads and Transport, Notewise Music Hub, FIE-Consult, Che-Dreamakers Events, and several civil society and private-sector partners dedicated to promoting safer roads.

The festive season, spanning November to January, has historically recorded heightened numbers of road crashes, fatalities, and serious injuries.

Increased travel, night driving, speeding, drink-driving, and driver fatigue are among the key risk factors— with children and young people particularly vulnerable.

Authorities emphasized that most of these incidents are preventable, as they stem from common behaviours that can be avoided through heightened public awareness and stronger enforcement.

The newly launched campaign seeks to raise nationwide awareness of festive-season road risks, promote responsible behaviour among motorists and pedestrians, and enhance collaboration between government agencies, the private sector, and community organisations.

A unique feature of this year’s drive is the integration of music-driven messaging aimed at making road safety education more memorable, especially for children and families.

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, who was represented at the event by Road Safety Liaison Officer Boniface Otieno reaffirmed the Police Service’s full commitment to supporting the initiative.

He announced that multi-agency compliance teams—comprising the Police, NTSA officers, and PSV Sacco representatives—will be deployed along major highways to ensure strict adherence to traffic rules during the festive rush.

Otieno advised travellers to only board vehicles fitted with functional seat belts, plan their journeys early to avoid peak hours, and report any traffic violations encountered at roadblocks.

He further urged drivers to avoid speeding, desist from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and manage fatigue by taking regular breaks.

Motorcycle riders and their passengers were reminded to wear helmets at all times.Campaign partners called on all Kenyans to exercise caution and uphold responsible road behaviour throughout the festive period.

They emphasized that road safety is a shared responsibility, and that every journey should begin and end safely.

“By working together,” the partners noted, “we can ensure that this festive season remains a time of joy—not tragedy.”