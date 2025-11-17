Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA roots for safer roads for vulnerable users amid surge in crash victims

NTSA is seeking to cut fatalities by half by 2030, in line with Vision 2030 and global safety goals.

Published

ELDORET, Kenya, Nov 17 — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has renewed its push for safer roads for vulnerable users — pedestrians, cyclists and boda boda riders — who account for more than 70 percent of road traffic deaths in the country.

Speaking in Eldoret during the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Crash Victims on Sunday, Acting Director General Angela Wanjira said Kenya must urgently redesign its transport systems to protect the groups most exposed to danger, warning that the country cannot continue losing productive citizens to preventable crashes.

Wanjira said behind every crash statistic are “stories of interrupted dreams and devastated families,” noting that road trauma continues to drain the country socially and economically.

Pedestrian deaths surge as Kenya records 3,890 road fatalities

She reaffirmed NTSA’s target to cut fatalities by half by 2030, in line with Vision 2030 and global safety goals.

Wanjira highlighted progress under the National Road Safety Action Plan, which adopts the Safe System Approach — a multi-agency strategy that recognises human error and places responsibility on authorities to build forgiving roads, strengthen enforcement and ensure safer vehicles.

Interventions

NTSA highlighted an intensified Usalama Barabarani programme designed to curb risky behaviours among key interventions.

The agency also said it had expanded training for motorists and boda boda operators, and increased enforcement with the National Police Service to tackle speeding, drink-driving and non-compliant vehicles.

Wanjira also said the Authority is working with county and national agencies to enforce speed limits, with more than 3,000 vehicles flagged through the Intelligent Road Safety Management System (IRSMS) for violations ranging from speeding to expired licences.

Actions taken include compliance inspections, driver retests and licence suspensions, the acting NTSA boss said.

She said county governments, through County Transport and Safety Committees, will now be required to integrate road safety into local development plans by improving pedestrian walkways, signage and blackspot interventions to protect non-motorised users.

NTSA has also strengthened annual inspections for PSVs and commercial vehicles, with emphasis on brakes, tyres and functional speed limiters as part of the safe vehicles pillar.

With the support of the Ministry of Health, the agency is working to improve post-crash response through faster emergency interventions and partnerships with medical providers.

Wanjira appealed for collective responsibility as the holiday travel season approaches, urging motorists to slow down, avoid drunk driving and keep to safety rules.

She announced that NTSA will mount multi-agency crackdowns with police, enforce real-time IRSMS data transmission for PSV fleets, expand road safety awareness drives, re-test drivers flagged for violations, and roll out free pre-festive inspection clinics at major bus termini.

“Working together, we can turn this festive season into a model for Vision Zero,” she said. “The best gift this season is arriving home alive.”

