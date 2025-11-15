NTSA to lead nationwide remembrance for road traffic victims Sunday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will on Sunday lead nationwide commemorations for the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, with the main event scheduled for Eldoret under the theme “Lost Talents.”

The annual remembrance day, observed globally every third Sunday of November, honours those who have lost their lives or suffered injuries in road crashes.

NTSA Principal Officer for Corporate Communication, Antony Nyongesa, said this year’s theme reflects the profound loss of skilled and talented individuals whose deaths have left lasting gaps in families, workplaces and communities.

“This year’s theme is about the lost talents because we realize that out of the more than 3,000 people we’ve lost on the roads, they come from different sectors,” Nyongesa said.

“Some of them are teachers, some are students and some are professional media people.”

From January 1 to October 22, 2025, Kenya recorded 3,890 road fatalities, compared to 3,805 during the same period in 2024.

The deaths include 1,460 pedestrians, 351 drivers, 378 pillion passengers, 57 pedal cyclists, and 1,000 motorcyclists.

Pedestrian deaths surge as Kenya records 3,890 road fatalities

Personal responsibility

Nyongesa noted that pedestrians remain the most vulnerable road users, often killed while going about their daily routines.

He urged both motorists and pedestrians to exercise personal responsibility on the roads.

Motorists were encouraged to obey traffic regulations, avoid reckless driving and maintain safe distances, while pedestrians were advised to use designated crossing points and stay alert.

The Eldoret event will bring together government agencies, private sector representatives, civil society organisations and families affected by road crashes. It will offer a platform for survivors and bereaved families to share experiences and reflect on ongoing efforts to improve road safety.

With the festive season approaching—a period traditionally associated with a spike in road accidents—NTSA is calling for heightened vigilance.

“We don’t want to lose anyone because of someone being reckless somewhere,” Nyongesa said.

“As we approach the festive season, we want to encourage Kenyans to be vigilant on the road and in charge of their safety.”