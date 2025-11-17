Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A recruiter assesses a prospective recruit during a past listing exercise/NPS

NATIONAL NEWS

Nationwide police recruitment drive underway following High Court green light

The recruitment, targeting 10,000 police constables, began at 8am on Monday and will run until 5pm, marking one of the largest single-day recruitment exercises in the country’s history.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 — The National Police Service (NPS) is conducting a massive one-day nationwide recruitment drive across 427 centres, following a High Court ruling that lifted an order suspending the exercise.

The recruitment, targeting 10,000 police constables, began at 8am on Monday and will run until 5pm, marking one of the largest single-day recruitment exercises in the country’s history.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The drive is expected to attract thousands of hopeful applicants as the NPS seeks to fill staffing gaps and strengthen security operations nationwide.

The Nairobi recruitment centre has been relocated from Kamukunji Sports Grounds to Morrison Primary School due to ongoing construction works at the Kamukunji venue.

The exercise follows a ruling by High Court Judge Bahati Mwamuye, who on Friday lifted earlier conservatory orders suspending recruitment.

The judge directed parties to exchange filings ahead of a case management session on November 17 and issued a penal notice cautioning against non-compliance.

Mwamuye rescinds order halting police recruitment after IG protest

The application to lift the suspension was filed by Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, who highlighted that a three-year freeze in police recruitment had left the Service severely understaffed, posing security risks with just 21 months to the 2027 General Election.

Kanja further told the court that halting the exercise would disrupt the training and deployment of officers needed to address evolving security threats.

IG mandate

He also accused petitioner Eliud Matindi of withholding crucial information, noting an October 30 Employment and Labour Relations Court ruling affirming that the IG—not the National Police Service Commission—holds recruitment authority, upholding the IG’s operational independence under Article 245(4)(c) of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the National Police Service Commission and the Law Society of Kenya have appealed the decision, with the matter pending before the Court of Appeal.

On November 15, NPS had called on eligible Kenyan youth to participate in the long-awaited recruitment, anticipating the court’s clearance.

NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga described the exercise as “a new dawn for Kenya,” noting that the successful applicants will form a new cohort of officers expected to advance the reformist agenda within the Service.

Nyaga also reiterated the NPS’s firm stance against corruption, warning applicants against engaging in bribery.

“Anyone who indulges, or attempts to indulge, in bribery or corruption, whether as a giver or a taker, will face the full force of the law,” he said.

Although recruitment proceeds today, the related case involving the NPSC and the Law Society of Kenya—challenging the Labour Court ruling granting recruitment authority to the IG—remains before the Court of Appeal.

Without Friday’s ruling, the conservatory orders would have blocked recruitment until January 22, 2026.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Featured

Police seeks to recruit 10,000 constables

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – The recuritment of 10,000 police constables is currently underway at 427 centers across the country. The one-day exercise kicked-off...

16 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Disgraced Anti-Counterfeit Authority boss to be arraigned Monday

Disgraced ACA boss Josephat Kabeabea is set for arraignment at Milimani Anti-Corruption Court over bribery and money laundering following EACC probe. SEO Keywords:

22 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP approves bribery charges against Anti-Counterfeit Authority boss

The charges follow an investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which found that Kabeabea demanded a bribe to interfere with an ongoing...

36 minutes ago

Kenya

Shakira Wafula quits from Maraga’s Presidential Campaign team

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Social activist Shakira Wafula has resigned as Secretary of David Maraga’s Presidential Campaign Political Committee. In a statement posted...

37 minutes ago

Headlines

ELOG Accuses Public Officers of Political Bias Ahead of Nov 27 By-Election

ELOG cited Section 12 of the Political Parties Act, which prohibits public officers from engaging in political activities that could compromise or undermine the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Urges Political Leaders to Tone Down Rhetoric, Pledges Development

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on political leaders to exercise restraint in their public statements, warning that inflammatory...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA Reports Violence Plot in Mbeere North, Blames Gachagua Allies

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has lodged a formal complaint at Ishiara Police Station, accusing Democratic Congress Party (DCP)...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2025 WAD Half Marathon Registration Begins as Kenya Targets AIDS-Free Future

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – The Ministry of Health has officially opened registration for the 2025 World AIDS Day (WAD) Half Marathon, a national...

2 days ago