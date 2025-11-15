NLP vows to revisit Wiper’s move to ‘coerce’ its candidate out of Machakos ward race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 — The National Liberal Party (NLP) has accused the Wiper Patriotic Front of intimidation, coercion and political manipulation following the reported withdrawal of its candidate for the Mumbuni North ward by-election.

The Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper Party announced the withdrawal of Calweathers (Mutisya wa Ngai) from the November 27 race in favour of a its contender.

NLP dismissed the reports as “malicious and deceptive,” insisting its candidate remains on the ballot and has not resigned or formally withdrawn through IEBC procedures.

NLP Party Leader Augustus Muli condemned Wiper’s actions in a statement on Saturday, denouncing Wiper’s move presenting the NLP candidate and declaring he had stepped down.

“Our candidate remains on the ballot and has NOT withdrawn. Any claims to the contrary are politically dishonourable,” Mulisaid.

NLP accused Wiper of engaging in behind-the-scenes bribery and coercion to buy out rivals instead of competing fairly.

“NLP will not be bullied, cornered, or treated as a junior passenger in a democracy we have helped build,” the statement added, warning Wiper that respect in future coalitions must begin at grassroots contests.

The party said it is weighing its next steps, including whether to intensify its own campaign in Mumbuni North or endorse an alternative candidate who “respects multiparty democracy.”

NLP further questioned Wiper’s credibility ahead of the 2027 election cycle, arguing that if the party cannot honourably consult partners in a ward by-election, Kenyans should doubt its ability to uphold future coalition agreements under the leadership of Kalonzo Musyoka.

The party maintained that it remains committed to clean politics, democratic institutions and the protection of multiparty democracy as it prepares to issue fresh guidance to its supporters in the coming days.