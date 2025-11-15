Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NLP’s Mumbuni North candidate Calweathers Mutisya wa Ngai with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka (right) and Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti when he reportedly dropped out of the race in favour of a Wiper candidate/WPF

NATIONAL NEWS

NLP vows to revisit Wiper’s move to ‘coerce’ its candidate out of Machakos ward race

NLP dismissed the reports as “malicious and deceptive,” insisting its candidate remains on the ballot and has not resigned or formally withdrawn through IEBC procedures.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 — The National Liberal Party (NLP) has accused the Wiper Patriotic Front of intimidation, coercion and political manipulation following the reported withdrawal of its candidate for the Mumbuni North ward by-election.

The Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper Party announced the withdrawal of Calweathers (Mutisya wa Ngai) from the November 27 race in favour of a its contender.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NLP dismissed the reports as “malicious and deceptive,” insisting its candidate remains on the ballot and has not resigned or formally withdrawn through IEBC procedures.

NLP Party Leader Augustus Muli condemned Wiper’s actions in a statement on Saturday, denouncing Wiper’s move presenting the NLP candidate and declaring he had stepped down.

“Our candidate remains on the ballot and has NOT withdrawn. Any claims to the contrary are politically dishonourable,” Mulisaid.

NLP accused Wiper of engaging in behind-the-scenes bribery and coercion to buy out rivals instead of competing fairly.

“NLP will not be bullied, cornered, or treated as a junior passenger in a democracy we have helped build,” the statement added, warning Wiper that respect in future coalitions must begin at grassroots contests.

The party said it is weighing its next steps, including whether to intensify its own campaign in Mumbuni North or endorse an alternative candidate who “respects multiparty democracy.”

Augustus Muli Eyes PPLC Chairmanship in Push for Democratic Renewal

NLP further questioned Wiper’s credibility ahead of the 2027 election cycle, arguing that if the party cannot honourably consult partners in a ward by-election, Kenyans should doubt its ability to uphold future coalition agreements under the leadership of Kalonzo Musyoka.

The party maintained that it remains committed to clean politics, democratic institutions and the protection of multiparty democracy as it prepares to issue fresh guidance to its supporters in the coming days.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale reflects on ODM’s legacy: ‘Yellow might be the future we saw in Orange’

CS Duale recalled his early political journey, noting that his first steps in Parliament were made under the ODM banner in 2007 when he...

1 day ago

Politics

Changing winds in Ukambani: NLP’s ascent and the Muli factor

The NLP’s reported 200,000 registered members in Ukambani, including 130,000 in Kitui, reflect a level of grassroots organization that is unusual for a relatively...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police promise ‘robust’ by-election security management amid chaos

NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the Service has put in place a “robust, multi-faceted security plan” in coordination with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries...

2 days ago

Featured

Gachagua vows to proceed with 9-day Mbeere North campaign blitz despite death threats

"Despite the evidence and information in your custody, the above persons have not been arraigned. We demand that ahead of the by-elections, the above...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Motorists’ lobby terms Ruto’s move to dual Kiambu Rd a ‘pre-election spectacle’

MAK argued that the proposed dual carriageway would fundamentally alter the character of the corridor, turning it into a high-speed thoroughfare and cutting off...

3 days ago

EAC

Ruto casts doubt on Suluhu’s ‘unthinkable’ 98pc win: ‘Museveni didn’t get it’

President William Ruto says 98pc election victories like Tanzania’s would be “unthinkable” in Kenya as AU raises concerns over credibility of the October 29...

5 days ago

Kenya

IEBC probes deadly Kasipul poll violence

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has launched investigations into deadly clashes in Kasipul constituency ahead of the...

1 week ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nelson Havi dumps UDA for ODM, cites the sovereign will of Westlands voters

The outspoken lawyer, who unsuccessfully contested the Westlands seat on a UDA ticket in 2022, said his decision was driven by public demand.

November 7, 2025