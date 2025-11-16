Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

National Defence College strengthens military education partnership with US

The National Defence College (NDC) in Kenya engages with the United States Military Group–Kenya (USMILGP-K) to enhance professional military education through training, exchanges, and strategic-level collaboration.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16— The National Defence College (NDC) has deepened its engagement with the United States Military Group–Kenya (USMILGP-K) to strengthen cooperation in Professional Military Education (PME), with a focus on advanced training, exchange programs, and the adoption of best practices in strategic-level military instruction.

The USMILGP-K delegation was led by Lieutenant Colonel Trish Basile, the group’s Chief, alongside Lieutenant Colonel Hans Hobbs, Air Program Manager, and Daisy Kone, IMET Program Manager.

NDC Commandant, Lieutenant General Juma Mwinyikai, hosted the delegation.

During the discussions, the two sides explored areas of mutual benefit, including the exchange of experiences, joint academic initiatives, and collaboration in the design, development, and delivery of strategic-level PME programs.

Lt. Gen. Mwinyikai reaffirmed the college’s commitment to professional rigor and academic excellence, emphasizing the need to equip senior officers to respond to evolving regional and global security challenges.

The visiting US team expressed interest in expanding cooperation through broader faculty and student exchanges and continued institutional support aimed at enhancing the quality and relevance of PME programs.

“The meeting reaffirmed the strong partnership between Kenya and the United States and highlighted the shared dedication to advancing defence cooperation, fostering professional excellence, and contributing to regional and global security,” KDF said in a statement Sunday.

