Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

National exams in Marakwet East to proceed despite landslide tragedy

“The Ministry of Education, has organised for the exams to continue uninterrupted. For the affected schools, the exams will be airlifted and for the one student whose left hand was injured, they will do the exam in the hospital,” said the Govt Spokesperson

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 2 – Ministry of Education says it has put in place adequate measures to ensure candidates in Marakwet East continue their National exams on Monday without disruption.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura assured the candidates and Kenyans that exam papers will be airlifted to designated emergency examination centres despite the mudslide tragedy in Elgeyo Marakwet County that has claimed 26 lives and left 25 people missing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This tragedy has disrupted the ongoing exams. However, the government, through the Ministry of Education, has organised for the exams to continue uninterrupted. For the affected schools, the exams will be airlifted and for the one student whose left hand was injured, they will do the exam in the hospital,” said Mwaura.

Heavy rains triggered the mudslide in the early hours of Saturday, November 1, 2025, destroying homes and sweeping away families in several villages.

Rescue teams have since been working in difficult conditions to find survivors and recover bodies.

Government agencies, the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Red Cross and local authorities are involved in the joint operation.

Helicopters, ambulances and medical staff have been deployed to evacuate the injured and deliver aid.

The government has already delivered food and non-food relief supplies to displaced families, including blankets, rice, beans, mattresses, and sanitary items.

Roads blocked by mud and debris are being cleared to allow access to remote villages.

Government Spokesperson’s Office said the state will continue supporting affected households and asked Kenyans to stand with the victims.

The government is working with humanitarian partners to trace missing persons and provide psychosocial support to grieving families.

Kenyans of goodwill has been encouraged to continue to donate and assist those who lost homes and relatives in the disaster.

Meanwhile residents living near rivers, steep slopes, flood prone and mud/land slide prone areas have been urged to relocate to safer areas as heavy rains continue across the region“

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

President Ruto seeks parliamentary approval for Sh 4.5 trillion proposal to turn Kenya into first world nation

"We have the greatest potential as a nation. Our being a third world country is a mistake. We have the men and women, the...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Opposition leaders entices professional into politics to Restore Accountability in Governance

Speaking during the Ngemi Cia Watho Festival​ —a cultural event that brings together lawyers from Central Kenya to celebrate and connect with their heritage—...

12 hours ago

County News

Two Suspects Nabbed in Homa Bay With 300kg of Cannabis

After conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, the officers discovered the narcotics weighing approximately 300 kilograms, concealed inside six sacks.

14 hours ago

Headlines

Kenyans urged to Acquire IDs as Government Waives Application and Replacement Fees

On Oct 30, 2025, the government gazetted a six-month waiver on fees for the replacement of identification cards and change of particulars under the...

15 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya intensifies rescue efforts in Marakwet East landslide as death toll rises to 21

He said on X that more than 30 people were still unaccounted for after being reported missing by their families while 25 people with...

15 hours ago

Africa

African Union, EAC Congratulates Suluhu on Re-election

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 – Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye, Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud have become the first leaders to Congratulates President Samia Suluhu...

1 day ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Mohammed Ali Dismisses Claims of Endorsing Governor Nassir for 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1- Mombasa County gubernatorial hopeful and Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali has dismissed reports suggesting he has abandoned his quest...

1 day ago

Headlines

Households Displaced, Roads Cut Off as Kenya Battles Worsening Floods

In a statement, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen emphasized that the evacuation is necessary to protect lives and minimize the destruction of property.

1 day ago