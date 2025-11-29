Nairobi Hospital’s Cicely McDonell College Marks 31st Graduation, Commissions 140 Healthcare Professionals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – The Nairobi Hospital’s Cicely McDonell College of Health Sciences has celebrated its 31st Graduation Ceremony, conferring diplomas and certificates to 140 nurses and healthcare assistants in a milestone event that underscores the institution’s growing impact in regional healthcare training.

The ceremony, graced by Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, brought together healthcare leaders, regulators, global partners, alumni, and families to honour the Class of 2025.

This year’s cohort includes 89 Registered Nurses (Diploma), 32 Higher Diploma Nurses specializing in Trauma & Emergency, Critical Care, Perioperative and Oncology Nursing, as well as 19 Health Care Assistants — the first graduating batch under a newly accredited programme.

The class achieved an exceptional 98.5% pass rate in professional licensing examinations.

College Principal Margaret Sirima praised the graduands, celebrating their achievements and the institution’s legacy.

“We are officially commissioning 140 future professionals who will be on the frontlines in advancing universal health goals globally,” she said. “Our college draws inspiration from the outstanding legacy of Sister Cicely McDonell, whose values of service and compassion remain central to our mission.”

Sirima also recognized key training partners including Kenyatta National Hospital, Pumwani Maternity, Mathari Hospital, Daystar University, Gertude’s Institute, Nairobi City County Clinics, IntraHealth and Health Logic.

Nairobi Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Felix Osano reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to producing globally competitive healthcare workers.

“We celebrate not only academic excellence, but resilience,” he noted. “For 71 years, Cicely McDonell College has maintained its position as a centre of excellence, with graduates now serving in top hospitals across the UK, USA, Australia and Germany.”

PS Muthoni, speaking on behalf of Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, lauded the graduands and outlined government efforts to strengthen Kenya’s nursing workforce amid growing local and global demand.

“You are stepping into a profession that is the backbone of every health system,” she said. “We are investing in digital health platforms such as eCHIS, expanding global job pathways and improving professional development. Bilateral agreements with the UK and Germany are already opening ethical recruitment opportunities for Kenyan nurses.”

The ceremony also honoured the 70-year alumni network, recognized for sponsoring students and offering mentorship support to current trainees.

As the Class of 2025 transitions into the workforce, Cicely McDonell College reaffirmed its mission to nurture healthcare professionals who exemplify excellence, compassion and integrity.