Felix Osano, CEO, The Nairobi Hopsital.

Capital Health

Nairobi Hospital Hosts Strategic HR Engagement to Advance Workforce Wellbeing

Published

NAIROBI, Nov 14 — The Nairobi Hospital has convened a strategic wellness engagement session with Human Resource Directors from leading corporate organizations to strengthen collaborations in promoting workforce wellbeing.

The session, themed “Strategic Workforce Wellness: The Science Behind High-Performing Cultures,” equipped HR leaders with insights on evolving global wellness trends, workplace analytics, and relevant case law shaping the modern workplace.

Participants underscored the growing need for sustained engagement with The Nairobi Hospital to enhance partnerships and share expertise on holistic staff wellness as a strategic business driver.

Executives and Human Resource Directors from leading organizations during The Nairobi Hospital’s Strategic Wellness Engagement, themed “Strategic Workforce Wellness: The Science Behind High-Performing Cultures,” held in Nairobi on November 11, 2025.

Speaking at the event, The Nairobi Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Felix Osano, reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to delivering quality, tailor-made healthcare solutions that meet the needs of both individuals and corporate clients.

“The hospital remains fully dedicated to delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare. Over the past year, we have strengthened our outreach efforts through constructive dialogues with partners—advancing our collective goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage,” said Mr. Osano.

Kenya Hospital Association (KHA) Board Chair, Dr. Barcley Onyambu, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that employee wellbeing is central to institutional sustainability and national progress.

“We are guided by one central principle—People First. Excellence is only achieved when the wellbeing and engagement of our people are prioritized,” said Dr. Onyambu. “Our partnerships must continue evolving to address emerging health issues and align with regional healthcare trends.”

The meeting highlighted how HR leaders increasingly view wellness as integral to employer branding, workforce stability, and business performance—underscoring their role as architects of human sustainability and high-performing organizational cultures.

Lydia Obara- Acting Head, Human Resource.

Globally, wellness has transitioned from an employee benefit to a strategic imperative. The World Health Organization (WHO) targets a one-third reduction in mental health cases under SDG 3 by 2030, while the International Labour Organization (ILO) identifies mental wellbeing as a key driver of productivity.

For decades, The Nairobi Hospital has maintained its leadership as a centre of excellence in clinical care, continually investing in advanced medical technologies and specialized personnel. Through strategic collaborations with organizations, the hospital continues to champion holistic wellness—integrating physical, mental, emotional, and social wellbeing into its service philosophy.

“Wellbeing is not just a personal goal; it is a performance catalyst,” noted Mr. Osano. “We remain steadfast in promoting a healthy workforce as the foundation of thriving institutions and a resilient nation.”

