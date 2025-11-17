Connect with us

In the footage, widely circulated on social media, a county officer — flanked by colleagues — approaches a parked car and asks his team to confirm the day’s date/Screengrab

Outrage as Nairobi County officer filmed spray-painting parked car in CBD

A viral video showing a Nairobi City County enforcement officer spray-painting a parked vehicle in the CBD has triggered public uproar, with lawyers calling the act vandalism and demanding policy clarification from City Hall.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 — A viral video showing a Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) enforcement officer spray-painting a parked vehicle in the CBD has sparked widespread outrage, with Kenyans accusing the county administration of “vandalism” and “improper conduct.”

In the footage, widely circulated on social media, a county officer — flanked by colleagues — approaches a parked car and asks his team to confirm the day’s date.

He then sprays red paint across the vehicle’s front windshield, writing: “Remove. 13:11:2025. N.C.C.G.”

The incident has raised questions about whether the county has introduced a new punitive measure to address parking violations or abandoned vehicles, replacing the long-used wheel-clamping method.

Many online users expressed disbelief and anger, arguing that defacing private property is unlawful and unnecessarily destructive.

Lawyers and civil society actors have also weighed in.

Prominent lawyer Cliff Ombeta condemned the act, saying it amounted to an offence.

“This is criminal, akin to vandalism,” Ombeta said, urging affected motorists to seek legal redress and calling on the county government to clarify its enforcement policies.

The Nairobi City County Government has not issued an official statement on the incident, leaving motorists uncertain about whether the spray-painting was an isolated case, an enforcement error, or part of a new directive.

The uproar adds to growing concerns over the conduct of city enforcement officers and the methods used to manage traffic and parking violations within the capital’s busy central business district.

