Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi County Assembly during a past session. /FILE.

CITY HALL

Court awards Nairobi Chief officer nominee Sh7mn in costs over aborted vetting

The court found that despite being shortlisted, gazetted, and vetted, Waqo’s nomination was never concluded after the County Assembly’s Lands, Planning and Housing Committee failed to table its vetting report for deliberation by the full House — a mandatory statutory step under the Public Appointments (County Assemblies Approval) Act.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court has ordered the Nairobi County Assembly and its Speaker to jointly pay Sh7 million in damages to a former nominee for the position of County Chief Officer for Housing and Urban Renewal after finding that his constitutional rights were violated through an aborted vetting process.

Delivering the judgment on Friday, Justice Byram Ongaya ruled that the Assembly and its Speaker grossly violated the rights of Halako Dida Waqo, whom Governor Johnson Sakaja nominated in April 2024 but who never received any communication on the outcome of his vetting.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The court found that despite his shortlisting, gazettement, and vetting, the County Assembly never concluded Waqo’s nomination after its Lands, Planning and Housing Committee failed to table its vetting report for deliberation by the full House — a mandatory statutory step under the Public Appointments (County Assemblies Approval) Act.

“The 3rd and 4th respondents violated the petitioner’s rights under Articles 35 and 47 of the Constitution and the national values and principles of governance under Article 10,” Justice Ongaya ruled, faulting the Assembly for “abdicating its mandatory statutory and constitutional obligations” and proceeding “in a most callous and whimsical manner.”

Due process

The court held that the failure to conclude the vetting process and to communicate its outcome amounted to a breach of Waqo’s right to fair administrative action and access to information, noting that he had made repeated formal and informal inquiries that went unanswered.

While the court declined to issue orders quashing subsequent reassignments or compelling the Assembly to table the lapsed report, it awarded Sh7 million in general damages, payable jointly and severally by the County Assembly and the Speaker, to vindicate the petitioner’s rights and deter future violations.

“The award serves as both compensatory and deterrent, ensuring public organs uphold transparency, accountability, and due process,” Justice Ongaya stated, adding that the Assembly’s inaction had caused Waqo emotional distress, reputational damage, and economic loss.

The judge cleared Governor Sakaja and the Nairobi City County Government of wrongdoing, with the court finding that they had discharged their role by lawfully nominating the petitioner and forwarding his name for vetting.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Sports

Nairobi United founder hails ‘historic’ CAF milestone

Maina described the achievement as the culmination of years of sacrifice, faith, and unrelenting belief in the dream of building a homegrown football powerhouse.

October 27, 2025

Kenya

Why anyone can be Nairobi’s next Governor – except Sakaja

Since 2013, Nairobi has chewed up and spat out every governor. Kidero fell, Sonko crashed, Kananu vanished and Sakaja may be next.

October 13, 2025

Headlines

‘Nairobi cannot continue to be the city in the filth,’ – President Ruto

Nairobi cannot continue to be the city in the filth. You see that we have already started cleaning the Nairobi River. And now all...

October 12, 2025

World

Senate summons Sakaja over status of ECDE and TVET institutions in Nairobi

The Governor, who had been expected to brief Senators on the progress and challenges facing ECDE and VTC programmes in Nairobi, cancelled his appearance...

September 19, 2025

Headlines

Nairobi county shortlists 8 candidates for six borough managers

Governor Johnson Sakaja said the managers will act as direct links between the county government and residents, helping to capture priorities specific to each...

September 18, 2025

Featured

Sakaja the ‘puppet’ Governor surviving on Ruto and Raila’s grip

Sakaja’s promises have collapsed, Nairobi MCAs are in revolt, and only Ruto and Raila’s intervention saved him. He now rules on borrowed time.

September 3, 2025

Kenya

From cool kid to ‘failed Governor’, Sakaja’s Nairobi nightmare

Once Nairobi’s golden boy, Johnson Sakaja now faces impeachment as MCAs accuse him of incompetence, corruption, and betraying city residents.

September 2, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja blames guard dogs, locked gates amid water bill manipulation concerns

According to the 2024 Auditor-General’s report, 112,620 customer accounts were billed using estimates, with 15,320 of them estimated consecutively for more than six months—a...

July 22, 2025