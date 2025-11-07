NACADA Seizes 250 Crates in Nandi Raid, CEO Issues Stern Warning as Schools Break

NANDI, Kenya, Nov 7 – A multi-agency team led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has confiscated over 250 boxes of illicit alcohol in a major operation in Mosoriot Market, Nandi County. One suspect was arrested during the raid.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with the National Police Service (NPS), is part of a heightened national crackdown targeting counterfeit and non-compliant alcohol. The seized products have been submitted to government laboratories for analysis to verify their composition and regulatory compliance.

In a direct address to the nation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa linked the timing of the operation to the ongoing school holidays, issuing a stark warning to parents and communities.

“This crackdown is a proactive measure to sanitize our communities before our children come home,” Dr. Omerikwa stated. “Idle time presents a significant risk, and the substances we seized today are precisely the kind that prey on vulnerable youth. We are acting to remove this poison from circulation.”

The CEO emphasized that the confiscated alcohol poses a severe threat to public health, particularly to minors. He called for collective vigilance, urging parents and guardians to actively monitor their children’s activities during the holiday period.

“Our enforcement teams are dismantling the supply chain with zero tolerance,” Dr. Omerikwa affirmed. “But protection begins at home. Parents must be the first line of defense. Engage your children positively and be alert to ensure this holiday period is safe and productive, not a gateway to substance abuse.”

The Mosoriot raid underscores the government’s intensified campaign against illicit alcohol, which officials say is crucial for safeguarding public health and ensuring adherence to Kenya’s legal standards.